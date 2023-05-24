The grand final of Mexican soccer between Club Deportivo Guadalajara and Tigres UANL was defined, so some of these teams will become champions of the Clausura 2023 tournament.
Both teams had a good competition, but above all a great Liguilla and that has them in the final, but before they meet we want to make a combined ideal eleven of both teams to put together what would be a powerful team with a mix of youngsters and experienced in the final phase.
We all know what he’s capable of. Nahuel Guzman, is a player that you prefer to have on your side instead of against you, capable of fulfilling his responsibilities as a goalkeeper and beating the opponent in the mental game. Furthermore, he is clearly superior to what the ‘Wacho‘ at the moment.
Due to the great moment that the university youth squad is experiencing, without a doubt, Waiter He is the owner of the right band, under the orders of Paunovic his level increased considerably.
Whether as a center back or as a left back, the ‘chiquete‘ is the next great Aztec youth who will have a projection in the Mexican team and it will not take long for him to have offers from the Old Continent, his conditions are that of a top player and without a doubt he could not be missing from this team.
Another of the youngsters in the defense with a low profile, but who always comply and who can play as a center back or winger, and for that reason, I place him before the briseño chicken who is living a good moment and before central defenders with more experience such as Lichnovsky, Caetano, Kings Or until pizarro who can also play as a centre-back.
Here, due to his experience and his conditions, he could do it as a left-back rather than the two central defenders who can fulfill this role and, in addition, he usually responds at important moments.
The ‘Nene’ as a right winger can do a great job, his dedication and sacrifice on the pitch, make him a player who gives everything for the shirt and who fulfills his duties.
The veteran Argentinian midfielder could provide leadership in this team, in addition to his experience, making him a player that cannot be missed.
The Brazilian containment would be another of the cornerstones of this team, in the midfield he would join forces with his feline duo and they could still give the width to continue aspiring to important things and although they are constantly criticized for something, they continue to reach the final instances being veterans.
He ‘little‘ He usually appears at the most unexpected moments, but when he is most needed, his quality is undeniable and he is one of the few Mexicans in Mexican soccer with extensive experience and a great list of honors.
Criticized and pointed out since he returned from his injury in this tournament for not responding at important moments, but we all know of his quality when he is at his best and on offense he is a great piece that can be fundamental.
There are no explanations to give here, simply the best foreign striker that has come to Mexican soccer in the last 10 years, top scorer for the feline team and being a veteran, he continues to be a fundamental element that not only contributes with goals but with his mere presence in the play field.
