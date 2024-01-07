In a complicated season for both teams, Real Madrid due to injuries and Atlético de Madrid because it is not the brightest year for many of its players, on January 10 we have a clash where the form does not matter. There is no Madrid derby that leaves anyone indifferent and since Cholo Simeone arrived in the league, no matter the circumstances, he has always known how to fight the merengue giant face to face. Here we show you an eleven of players from both teams in a 4-4-2 formation where we name the best in each position currently:
It may not be the best season for the Slovenian goalkeeper, but in this case what helps him find himself in the eleven is the injury to his namesake in the white goal Courtois. Despite the signing of Kepa or the great season of Lunin, it is very difficult to live up to a goalkeeper like Oblak who has shown us countless times that he is one of the best in the world.
Carvajal may be one of the most criticized players in recent years not only by journalism but also by the Madrid fans themselves, but this year he has made an unprecedented leap in quality that has brought us back to what was the best full-back in the team. world for years. The Real Madrid right-back is having one of what may be his best seasons with the club and it was demonstrated in games like El Clásico against Barcelona.
Injuries have plagued Real Madrid's defense and more specifically it has taken a toll on the white club's centre-backs who have lost most of their assets in this position with long-term injuries. But if there is one who continues to perform even better than previous seasons, that is Antonio Rüdiguer. The German center back is fulfilling everything that is asked of him and more, having his best season since he wears the Madrid crest.
The former Borussia midfielder, among others, arrived at Atlético de Madrid to cover a holding position for the red-and-white club, but the formation change that Cholo has made has made him take a step back from the defense and he has become the best of his team in that position. Complicated year for Savić or Reinildo whose intermittent injuries to the former and long-term injuries to the latter do not allow for a prosperous continuity, but the Belgian is performing better than anyone else and his position in this eleven proves it.
The young French footballer has been injured since the last national team break due to a clash with Dembélé, but he is expected to be available for the Super Cup and no one wants it more than Ancelotti. Neither Mendy nor Fran García are performing at the expected level and together with the injuries suffered by the team, the return of Camavinga means that the Italian coach can breathe a little more having him as insurance on the left side, where he has performed so well so many times. .
Of the 11 players that make up the team, if there are plenty of reasons or words to personify anyone, it will surely be him. Jude is in the fight over whether he is the best footballer of the year and for very few there is no doubt that at least he is the fittest right now. The change of scenery has only improved his game, his leadership and his scoring ability and has made him one of the best in anyone's eyes.
When age falls on some of the best ever like Modric or Kroos, the youngest are the ones who have to come out to relieve the stars that were and along with Bellingham, there is no better couple right now than Federico Valverde. As an interior, as a winger or wherever you put him, his determination, his courage and obviously his quality, leave their mark on a team that demands the most from its team and he is always willing to give it.
Season of comings and goings due to not finding the ideal position for Rodrygo but still at an exceptional level. A couple of months of downturn followed by the last one being the second or third best player on the squad make him deserve to be in this eleven as a right wing. And in the eternal dispute of who deserves to be the right winger and the left winger of Real Madrid, we prefer the young Brazilian on the right to occupy the left with his teammate and teammate.
The eternally questioned Álvaro Morata is once again having a season that any footballer in the world would wish for and the Atlético striker has 17 goals in 24 games played. He comes from scoring 3 for the LaLiga revelation team and possibly the European revelation team and he is at a level that few forwards can boast.
If you told Real Madrid that they could only choose one footballer to have in their Atlético team, without a doubt they would choose Antoine Griezmann. For years he was in the discussion about whether he ate at Messi's or Cristiano's table and after his decline it was thought that he would not return to that level and at least he was trusted, two seasons at Atlético that statistically can be counted on the fingers of one. hand those who have been able to do them. Top scorer in the club's history and the best player on the team, there are plenty of reasons to include him.
And of course, on the left wing Vinicius Jr. It is impossible to make an eleven where Madrid appears and his name does not appear. Quality, goals, dribbling, imbalance and ability to appear in important moments, the Brazilian star may not be the most focused player in the world compared to other people's stands but it is undeniable that he is one of the best in the world of football and his figures reflect it.
