Despite having become champion of the 2023 Professional League, in River Plate the demands are always high and that is why months later they found themselves beaten for having been eliminated in the Copa Libertadores de América, where they said goodbye in the round of 16 after falling on penalties. against Inter Porto Alegre.
Their classic rival, Boca Juniors, did not have success at the local level and, although they reached the final of the most important continental competition at the club level, they lost against Fluminense and also closes 2023 with a bitter taste, although they had some very good performances individual. We review the ideal XI combined between both teams, in the style 90Min.
“Chiquito” was surely Boca's highest point this year, fundamental to reaching the Libertadores final. He earned his place unquestionably.
He was fundamental in the Libertadores, with important goals including in the final, and he is very loved by the fans for appearing at key moments and for his tremendous display.
Although he alternated good and bad, his balance in 2023 is positive and he will surely start as a starter in 2024, although logically it depends on the coach. He has already adapted to the Boca world.
The 29-year-old Chilean defender is the benchmark of the defense and always maintains a consistency that makes him undisputed.
Although he started with some doubts and then alternated, Enzo closes the year 2023 in the best way, being a starter and important in the Demichelis structure.
Although it is true that he had better years than this 2023, River's benchmark Enzo Pérez is always present in the middle of the field, managing the team and improving his teammates.
Called by Javier Mascherano to the Argentina Under 23 team thinking about the Pre-Olympic, Medina is always one of Boca's highest points, he does not get erased in difficult situations and asks for the ball to go forward, so I do not doubt that he has his place in this team.
It is the little gem that Boca has. The young winger ends his contract in December 2024, and has a market value of 10 million euros, according to Transfermarkt, which would be a very appropriate price for a player of his quality, which is why the clubs in Europe are fighting for him. He was the best in Boca along with Romero in 2023.
The Uruguayan was possibly River's best player of the year, and is surely on the podium of Argentine football during 2023. He will go to Flamengo in Brazil to continue showing his football.
River bought 100% of the pass from Atlanta United for US$7M and gave him a contract until December 2026. It is one of the big bets that the club is making to fight for the next Libertadores. Barco had a good 2023, he will seek to be the top figure in 2024.
Scorer for the club in the year, scorer for the Almirón cycle and scorer for the team in the League Cup and the Argentine Cup. They didn't buy it for nothing. Miguel Merentiel is one of Boca's best players in 2023.
