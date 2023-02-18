The reality is that the sky-blue team has a lot of cloth to cut when it comes to bad reinforcements, especially on offense, since there are names that the fans probably don’t even remember.

Here we leave you the ideal anti eleven of the worst footballers of La Máquina:

He stayed behind JJ, making his debut, going through important mistakes and saves to save his goal, however, after 15 years he left and the fans do not hold him very fondly, as they continually messed with him booing at all times.

It is currently in the celaya of the expansion league.

During his stay with the team, he participated in 16 games, but could not become a benchmark, so at the end of the tournament they thanked him, after having scored a goal and an own goal that left the light-blues without the Liguilla on the last date of the phase regular.

He only played three games, distributing one assist, and then went to the Maccabi Tel Aviv From Israel.

In 2011 he lived a total of 34 matches with the cement jacket, converting only one goal, so for 2012 he said goodbye.

Unlike his compatriot, the left-back went unnoticed after a year and a half at the club, until he left for PAOK Thessaloniki from Greece.

Therefore, his passage was fleeting by registering 18 matches, so that he later returned to his country with the Central Rosary.

The midfielder recorded 16 matches as a celestial, as well as one goal, to go to his country with Central Rosary.

He arrived at the team in 2010, but quickly showed that having the same blood does not mean having the same skills, since in a single season he scored six goals in 32 games, enough for him to prove far from expectations.

He was hired for the 2012 Clausura, staying for only one season, where he played 32 Liga MX games, six of mx cup and six of Libertadores Cupscoring his only goal in the international competition.

The Uruguayan came from being a scorer in the Argentine Super League with the San Lorenzo, something that he could not repeat with La Máquina despite having been six championships. He was never able to earn a starting spot, though he did score eleven goals in 73 games.