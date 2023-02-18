Cruz Azul continues to be a great player in the Liga MX, although the results have not fully accompanied it in recent years. Like other clubs, the cement squad is always looking for players who make a difference and enrich the history of the institution, however, several elements have paraded through its ranks that left a bitter memory in the fans.
The reality is that the sky-blue team has a lot of cloth to cut when it comes to bad reinforcements, especially on offense, since there are names that the fans probably don’t even remember.
Here we leave you the ideal anti eleven of the worst footballers of La Máquina:
from the argentinian Miguel Marin, Oscar Perez and Jesus CrownLa Máquina has kept his goal safe, but there are also some goalkeepers who are not well remembered by the fans, such is the case of the youth squad.
He stayed behind JJ, making his debut, going through important mistakes and saves to save his goal, however, after 15 years he left and the fans do not hold him very fondly, as they continually messed with him booing at all times.
It is currently in the celaya of the expansion league.
The Brazilian central defender came as a solution for the lower half prior to the 2010 Bicentennial after having been in Europe with the Benfica from Portugal, costing 900 thousand euros.
During his stay with the team, he participated in 16 games, but could not become a benchmark, so at the end of the tournament they thanked him, after having scored a goal and an own goal that left the light-blues without the Liguilla on the last date of the phase regular.
Perhaps many do not remember the Bolivian defender, who was captain of his team and had a lot of experience, however, at La Noria he left a lot to be desired by contributing very little.
He only played three games, distributing one assist, and then went to the Maccabi Tel Aviv From Israel.
The Chilean arrived at La Noria with a big poster, after his experience in Germany and Spain, as well as with the Chilean team, but he did not meet expectations either due to the issue of injuries.
In 2011 he lived a total of 34 matches with the cement jacket, converting only one goal, so for 2012 he said goodbye.
The Zancudo coincided with his countryman Juan Reynoso in Blue Crossafter arriving signed in 1997 from the fluminense of Brazil and with a long history in countries such as Peru, Colombia, Germany, Spain and Argentina.
Unlike his compatriot, the left-back went unnoticed after a year and a half at the club, until he left for PAOK Thessaloniki from Greece.
He arrived for the Apertura 2002, coming from the achu from Cyprus, where he was for six months, without having experience or any support to wear the cement jacket.
Therefore, his passage was fleeting by registering 18 matches, so that he later returned to his country with the Central Rosary.
Another one who only spent a semester with Blue Cross. The Argentine arrived from Gymnastics and Fencing for 2002.
The midfielder recorded 16 matches as a celestial, as well as one goal, to go to his country with Central Rosary.
During his time at La Noria, he was more recognized for being the first of Argentine star Lionel Messi than for what he did on the pitch.
He arrived at the team in 2010, but quickly showed that having the same blood does not mean having the same skills, since in a single season he scored six goals in 32 games, enough for him to prove far from expectations.
Cataloged as one of the worst reinforcements in the history of La Máquina, because before starting to play with the club he became known for his famous injuries caused by himself when he tried to dribble rivals.
He was hired for the 2012 Clausura, staying for only one season, where he played 32 Liga MX games, six of mx cup and six of Libertadores Cupscoring his only goal in the international competition.
He was kept a good time in Blue Cross without being able to become that much-needed goal benchmark.
The Uruguayan came from being a scorer in the Argentine Super League with the San Lorenzo, something that he could not repeat with La Máquina despite having been six championships. He was never able to earn a starting spot, though he did score eleven goals in 73 games.
The Paraguayan arrived with the label of international star due to his time in Europe and for being the top scorer in the history of his team. However, it was not the solution that the board expected, because despite being the ‘bomb’ of the transfer market in 2015, injuries never left him alone, spending more time recovering than seeing action on the field. He barely had a tournament with four goals in ten matches and said goodbye to him.
You really can’t stop making an honorable mention of other players like: Diego Rivero, Danilo Vergne, Richard Nunez, Joffre Guerron, Hannibal Lefty, Frederick Carrizo, Carlos Lizarazo, daniel baldi, Alejandro Faurlin, Fernando Belluschi, Achille Emana, Edixon Perea, emilio hernandez and Rodrigo Astudillo.
