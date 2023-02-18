The ideal anti eleven with the worst soccer players in the history of Chivas

Like any other team, the rojiblanco team has not prevented players from entering their squad who did not meet expectations, causing great disappointment, sometimes due to their level of play, other times due to indiscipline.

Here is the ideal anti-team of the worst players that went through the Flock:

El Pirata de Chapala remains linked to Rebaño Sagrado by his contract, however, he has continuously been loaned to other clubs such as Queretaro, Xolos, BUAP wolves, veracruz and Lion.

In his last stage he had a close competition with Raul Gudinowithout either of them convincing the board and fans.

He had a total of 90 appearances between the League and the Cup and a single goal, so he left for La Comarca Lagunera and later he was relegated with black lions.

Finally, after serving in the Salamanca of the Spanish Third Division, returned to Mexico with the La Paz Athletic Clubin the expansion league.

He had so much inconsistency that he tried in different countries such as Costa Rica and the Second Division of Spain, and he currently plays in the Falcons of Querétaro of the Mexican Football League.

He is remembered by many as the weak part of the Guadalajara team due to his bad marks and centers.

In Guadalajara his debacle began, because in the Clausura 2016 he dedicated himself to missing goal opportunities and penalties at decisive moments, so he quickly returned to La Fiera without recovering his level.

Added to this, his taste for nightlife also intervened in his career and in the end he was never able to recover his path despite having played in Europe.

Similarly, El Gullit continues to go through different exotic leagues.

In the end, that was his worst decision, since he barely managed to play three games from 2009 to 2011, so they sent him to Chiapas jaguars as a loan, thus passing from club to club until retiring in 2014 with the missing Dolphins of Carmen.

He was considered the best player in the 2003 Chivas Cup, where they participated ajax, Boca Juniors, Cruzeiro, Barcelona and other age-limited teams, however, his career went downhill quickly.

During his stay practically nothing happened, causing even more anger because he was the player who charged the most for not even playing.

In the end, his numbers said it all, after having been present in 41 games, almost always as a relay, he barely managed two scores and three assists, for which reason, not being taken into account for the Clausura 2022, he chose to retire.

However, he was barely a semester, partly because the coach on duty did not give him opportunities, leaving a bitter memory in the fold with just one assist in twelve matches.