The ideal anti eleven with the worst soccer players in the history of Chivas

Chivas is one of the most important and winning teams in the MX League, although in recent years it has been difficult for it to obtain good results, with different strategists, managers and footballers passing through its ranks.
Like any other team, the rojiblanco team has not prevented players from entering their squad who did not meet expectations, causing great disappointment, sometimes due to their level of play, other times due to indiscipline.
Here is the ideal anti-team of the worst players that went through the Flock:
Despite having been Olympic champion in London 2012, as a substitute goalkeeper, and receiving countless opportunities to be the guardian of the rojiblanco goal, the youth squad player was never able to make that leap to make other goalkeepers forget, since the place he always had was great They left oswaldo sanchez, Alfredo Talavera, Louis Michel and Rodolfo Cota.
El Pirata de Chapala remains linked to Rebaño Sagrado by his contract, however, he has continuously been loaned to other clubs such as Queretaro, Xolos, BUAP wolves, veracruz and Lion.
In his last stage he had a close competition with Raul Gudinowithout either of them convincing the board and fans.
The central defender, once a national team, arrived in January 2009 from Europe, where he represented the Hercules of Spain, the Grasshopper from Switzerland and the eintracht frankfurt of Germany, but it could never become the benchmark that was expected despite the great poster with which it arrived in the fold, even Jose Luis Real He left him out of the team for not attending a preseason, having not played for a year.
Known as El Patroncito because he was in a relationship with one of the president’s daughters Jorge Vergaraalthough he never ended up exploiting his talent despite having trained in the quarry and being part of the youth teams and even the oldest.
He had a total of 90 appearances between the League and the Cup and a single goal, so he left for La Comarca Lagunera and later he was relegated with black lions.
Finally, after serving in the Salamanca of the Spanish Third Division, returned to Mexico with the La Paz Athletic Clubin the expansion league.
Emerged from the youth academy, El Tepa experienced three different stages in the team, the most notable being from 2007 to 2010 when he won the starting position as left winger.
He had so much inconsistency that he tried in different countries such as Costa Rica and the Second Division of Spain, and he currently plays in the Falcons of Querétaro of the Mexican Football League.
He is remembered by many as the weak part of the Guadalajara team due to his bad marks and centers.
The Cherokee came from living a great period with Puebla and Rayados de Monterrey to arrive at the Flock in the Clausura 2013 but showed very little. Michel Leanoat the time the club’s sports coordinator, compared him to the Brazilian full-back Daniel AlvesHowever, he was only in said championship and then he left.
Consolidated as a great figure, “Gullit” earned the hatred of the fans before he arrived because he said he would miss the Liona club that he left only for professionalism.
In Guadalajara his debacle began, because in the Clausura 2016 he dedicated himself to missing goal opportunities and penalties at decisive moments, so he quickly returned to La Fiera without recovering his level.
Added to this, his taste for nightlife also intervened in his career and in the end he was never able to recover his path despite having played in Europe.
Similarly, El Gullit continues to go through different exotic leagues.
After his great performances with the Chivas USAjoined Chivas of the MX League Well, he convinced Ephraim Flores with your level.
In the end, that was his worst decision, since he barely managed to play three games from 2009 to 2011, so they sent him to Chiapas jaguars as a loan, thus passing from club to club until retiring in 2014 with the missing Dolphins of Carmen.
He made his debut with Guadalajara on November 28, 2004 against Atlas, in a 3-3 tie. He earned the rejection of the fans and his teammates in the 2004 Apertura Liguilla, where the rojiblanco team was eliminated by the Rojinegros and had the audacity to celebrate it, since he really was a follower of the staunch rival, which was criticized by oswaldo sanchez and Carlos Salcido.
He was considered the best player in the 2003 Chivas Cup, where they participated ajax, Boca Juniors, Cruzeiro, Barcelona and other age-limited teams, however, his career went downhill quickly.
The arrival of the Lawsuits had generated great expectations due to his great talent, despite his American past, he even became the best paid team with 1.7 million dollars a year, although he also caused controversy due to his American past. In three seasons and 28 games, he could only convert one touchdown, so they thanked him, also in part for his controversial attitude.
After living good glories with Saints Lagoon, America and the Mexican teamThe Brush was surprisingly announced as a reinforcement of Chivas for the Apertura 2019, causing outrage among the fans because he continually made fun of the club.
During his stay practically nothing happened, causing even more anger because he was the player who charged the most for not even playing.
In the end, his numbers said it all, after having been present in 41 games, almost always as a relay, he barely managed two scores and three assists, for which reason, not being taken into account for the Clausura 2022, he chose to retire.
Unlike peralta, Borgetti He caused some expectation when he was signed in the Clausura 2009 because he was the top scorer for the Mexican team at that time, apart from that he shone in every team he played.
However, he was barely a semester, partly because the coach on duty did not give him opportunities, leaving a bitter memory in the fold with just one assist in twelve matches.
