The ideal anti-eleven with the worst footballers in the history of León

One of the most recognized clubs in Mexican soccer and that has a long history as one of the clubs with the greatest tradition is the Lion.
With 79 years since its creation, they have accomplished good feats in Mexican soccer, one of them being the two-time championship. Although not everything has been rosy and through the years players who were forgotten have paraded.
Here we present the ideal anti-eleven in the history of the emerald team.
11. Cesar Rios
One of the most notable archers throughout the history of the Lion is Cesar Rios. And it is not for less, since in his two stages with La Fiera, he conceded a total of 64 goals, this in 49 games defending the team’s three clubs.
10. Ivan Piris
One of the players who went unnoticed with the emeralds was Ivan Piris. The right-back signed with the Bajío team in 2017 from Rayados de Monterrey.
It was expected that with the long-haired he would take the last step that he lacked with the royals, however, the story was similar and could never be consolidated. He played only 21 games and scored two goals.
9. Ignacio Canuto
With the departure of Rafael Márquez in 2015 to Italian soccer, the high command of the Leonese club found themselves in a hurry and with the need to hire an experienced defender who could replace the sensitive loss of the ‘Kaiser’.
in the defender Ignatius Canuto They thought they had found the chosen one. However, only one tournament was enough to show that he could never match what Márquez had done, and he left Mexican soccer with more pain than glory and with 11 games with León.
8. Jonathan Bottinelli
One of the worst defenders that the Panzas Verdes team has had is Jonathan Bottinelli. The Argentine stronghold came to Mexican soccer in 2014 from the Catholic University of Chile.
For having had a fleeting step in Italian football with Sampdoria, good things were expected of him, which never came and he only played 20 games with León.
7. John Cornejo
On the left side is John Cornejo. The Chilean player went unnoticed during his time with the León team, where he arrived in 2017 after playing for Audax Italiano.
He was never able to give the last stretch at León, where he arrived in 2017 with a 4-year contract, however, he was not convinced and after two years he left to sign with the Catholic University of his country.
6. Emanuel Cecchini
What a case the midfielder Emanuel Cecchini. In 2018 La Fiera decided to bet on his services and came as a loan from Banfield in his country and after an ephemeral stay in Spain with Malaga.
His future was seen due to his stay in the Spanish league, although nothing happened and he could only play 3 games.
5. Jonathan Gonzalez
The Ecuadorian midfielder Jonathan Gonzalez arrived at León for the 2015 Apertura from the recently relegated Leones Negros.
Those with long emerald pants opted for his services due to his speed and for being a prospect at 19 years of age.
Although little happened with the young footballer, who played 20 games and could not make a difference on the pitch.
4. Landon Donovan
Among the worst signings that the León team has had in its entire history is that of
landondonovan.
In the Closing 2018, the managers announced with hype and cymbal the hiring of “Captain America”, who at the age of 35 came out of retirement to defend the emerald cause.
The American played only 8 games and did not score and did not get any assistance for the Bajío team.
3. Marcos Caicedo
The extreme Marcos Caicedo He signed with León in 2014 from Emelec of Ecuador. Good things were said about him, however, his performance at the club was not what was expected.
In two tournaments he only played 26 games scoring a total of 1 goal and 3 assists. He was in the Ascent with Dorados and Mineros, although his performance was the same.
2. Yovanny Arrechea
The front Yovanny Arrechea he became a resounding failure with the Panzas Verdes del León team.
In 2013, those with long pants from Bajío opted for their services without imagining that it would be one of the worst contracts in history.
The attacker played 15 games and only scored 2 goals. Although something good comes between the bad, and that is that with his departure he signed Mauro Boselli.
1. Giles Barnes
Among the worst contracts in the entire history of the emerald team is that of the Jamaican striker Giles Barnes.
In Apertura 2028 he came to the team and was convinced to challenge Mauro Boselli for ownership, however, in the tournament he was in Mexico he only played 3 games and all in Copa MX, he was never able to debut in the highest circuit.
