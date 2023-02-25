The ideal anti-eleven with the worst footballers in the history of León

It wouldn’t surprise me at all if Díaz Price does a César Ríos and spends many years at León without doing anything… pic.twitter.com/qw9QReycqu — Joaquin Castañeda (@Joaquin_castas) November 17, 2022

It was expected that with the long-haired he would take the last step that he lacked with the royals, however, the story was similar and could never be consolidated. He played only 21 games and scored two goals.

in the defender Ignatius Canuto They thought they had found the chosen one. However, only one tournament was enough to show that he could never match what Márquez had done, and he left Mexican soccer with more pain than glory and with 11 games with León.

For having had a fleeting step in Italian football with Sampdoria, good things were expected of him, which never came and he only played 20 games with León.

He was never able to give the last stretch at León, where he arrived in 2017 with a 4-year contract, however, he was not convinced and after two years he left to sign with the Catholic University of his country.

#International | 📋🖊️ OFFICIAL: Emanuel Cecchini arrives at the #Lion 🇲🇽 on loan for six months. The former steering wheel #banfield currently belongs to #Malaga 🇪🇸. pic.twitter.com/6LChXs8tym — SQM Sports (@SQMOficial) January 12, 2018

His future was seen due to his stay in the Spanish league, although nothing happened and he could only play 3 games.

Those with long emerald pants opted for his services due to his speed and for being a prospect at 19 years of age.

Although little happened with the young footballer, who played 20 games and could not make a difference on the pitch.

In the Closing 2018, the managers announced with hype and cymbal the hiring of “Captain America”, who at the age of 35 came out of retirement to defend the emerald cause.

The American played only 8 games and did not score and did not get any assistance for the Bajío team.

In two tournaments he only played 26 games scoring a total of 1 goal and 3 assists. He was in the Ascent with Dorados and Mineros, although his performance was the same.

In 2013, those with long pants from Bajío opted for their services without imagining that it would be one of the worst contracts in history.

The attacker played 15 games and only scored 2 goals. Although something good comes between the bad, and that is that with his departure he signed Mauro Boselli.

Giles Barnes ➡️ Leon pic.twitter.com/ANnlzAVjpz – Ugly signings (@fichajesfeos) July 5, 2022

In Apertura 2028 he came to the team and was convinced to challenge Mauro Boselli for ownership, however, in the tournament he was in Mexico he only played 3 games and all in Copa MX, he was never able to debut in the highest circuit.