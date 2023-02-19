Tigres has managed to position itself as one of the always favorite teams to be champions of the MX League, since thanks to its good investment to put together competitive squads, it has managed to win national titles and represent Mexico internationally as in the Libertadores Cup and Club World Cup.
However, he has sometimes had some shortcomings with some players, who had a bad stay in the team due to their low level or because they simply could not fit in and left without pain or glory.
This is the ideal anti eleven of the worst soccer players in the history of the U of Nuevo León:
The feline team has had reliable goalkeepers in its history, but for many, since a survey was carried out on a portal, the worst goalkeeper there has been is the youth squad of the staunch rival, who played from 2001 to 2003, with 63 games played, although there are others who think that the paper could also have it Adrian Zermeno and Ignacio Palou.
The Frenchman had an early passage through the San Nicolás de los Garza complex, since he never fully showed himself, arriving from the Borussia Monchengladbach for not having much activity.
Kolo arrived for the Apertura 2017, a year later he was loaned to Saint-Étienne and later sold, after playing eight matches with tigersputting an assist and coming out champion of the League.
Ironically, the defender had indicated when he arrived at the club that he wanted to play for them for a long time, which did not happen.
The Uruguayan defender was a member of the royal team from 1998 to 1999, playing 46 games, contributing two goals, however, there are few who remember him because he did not shine, having a better version with Pachuca.
He is best remembered for allegedly missing a penalty on purpose in the Libertadores Cup against his former team, Freedom, in the quarterfinals, causing the elimination of the cats. The defender registered 31 matches and one goal with the team between 2005 and 2006.
For many feline fans, he was one more mercenary, who never committed to the team and left a lot to owe.
The three times World Cup with Paraguayan He arrived in Mexico in 2007, he was even captain, but a week after the start of the championship in 2008, he asked to leave to go with the Boca Juniors.
The Chilean came to tigers labeled ‘figure’ for Summer 99 and only stayed for six months, showing a very low performance from the expectation and creating a conflict with his departure towards the Colo-Colo.
El Coto played 13 games, achieving a target and two assists, before being relegated to the bench.
During his time in Nuevo León, the Colombian only saw action in 118 minutes in six matches, without being able to earn a place in the starting lineup.
Despite his little activity, the midfielder managed to be the league champion, but a season later he was loaned to cali america and then to Sports Tolima.
The midfielder debuted with Atlas in 2008, attracting a lot of attention, since it even reached the Mexican teamwhereby tigers bought it in 2011.
Who was aiming to have a great career, stagnated with the cats, living 29 duels with a goal and an assist, even so he came out champion of the League. From there, he was sent on loan to different Aztec teams, later becoming a globetrotter in exotic leagues.
The Bosnian put on the elastic of the university students in 1996, who failed to shine and was part of the unfortunate decline of the team. Next to him was his compatriot Sead Seferovicwho did not leave good feelings either.
Even so, both were Cup champions in the 1995-96 season.
For many it could be the worst bomb dropped by the university team, since it was a phantom reinforcement, which only meant a waste of investment.
In June 2015, the UANL surprised with its hiring, who came from villarreal as the promise of becoming the offensive reference, however, injuries diminished his debut in the MX Leaguewhich never arrived, disputing only a match of the concachampions, in which he scored a goal, but later got hurt so as not to step on the field again as a feline footballer. With this, he returned to Spain with the Malagawhere it continued without emerging.
The Brazilian forward arrived at the royal team in 2012, coming from Portuguese of his country.
He only spent one semester in Aztec football adding four goals and three assists in 22 games.
In the end, he left for the cherry blossom osaka from Japan, because he was not comfortable with the little time he received, continually expressing his desire to leave.
Honorific names that could be on the bench are: Andy Delort, Marco Ruben, Antonio Briseno, Pietro Maiellaro, Jonathan Espericueta, omar bravo, Francisco Fonseca, Everton Cardoso, eder borelli and Florian Thauvin.
