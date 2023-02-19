However, he has sometimes had some shortcomings with some players, who had a bad stay in the team due to their low level or because they simply could not fit in and left without pain or glory.

This is the ideal anti eleven of the worst soccer players in the history of the U of Nuevo León:

Kolo arrived for the Apertura 2017, a year later he was loaned to Saint-Étienne and later sold, after playing eight matches with tigersputting an assist and coming out champion of the League.

Ironically, the defender had indicated when he arrived at the club that he wanted to play for them for a long time, which did not happen.

He played in Tigres and later in Pachuca, Pablo Hernandez Roetti pic.twitter.com/44wBBZkiut – History of Tigres UANL (@HistoriaTigre) September 11, 2018

Emilio Martinez 🇵🇾

The one who supposedly missed a penalty on purpose with Tigres against Libertad in the Libertadores 2006 pic.twitter.com/acwe3X0dJW – History Liga MX (@History_LigaMX) October 25, 2018

The three times World Cup with Paraguayan He arrived in Mexico in 2007, he was even captain, but a week after the start of the championship in 2008, he asked to leave to go with the Boca Juniors.

JOSE LUIS SIERRA

Born on December 5, 1968, in Santiago. He comes from Sao Paulo FC in 1996 playing until the middle of 1999, from Tigres de México he returns in 2000 playing until 2001. Creation midfielder. As DT he directed between 2015 and 2016. follow thread… pic.twitter.com/WAJ7A70034 – Colo-Colo Football Club ⭐⭐ (@colocolofbc) December 5, 2020

El Coto played 13 games, achieving a target and two assists, before being relegated to the bench.

#LIGABancomerMX 🇨🇴 Larry Vazquez is a new player for Tigres UANL. He arrives from Patriotas FC #OFFICIAL pic.twitter.com/cLv73JSmiW — MX Draft (@MXDraft) September 4, 2017

Despite his little activity, the midfielder managed to be the league champion, but a season later he was loaned to cali america and then to Sports Tolima.

Edgar Pacheco saw his opportunity to score a goal with Tigres frustrated. Give it Pacheco! pic.twitter.com/FTOOTiGa6z – Simply Tigers (@SimpleTigres) Sept. 19, 2013

Who was aiming to have a great career, stagnated with the cats, living 29 duels with a goal and an assist, even so he came out champion of the League. From there, he was sent on loan to different Aztec teams, later becoming a globetrotter in exotic leagues.

Do you remember Almir Turkovic? He is a Bosnian who came in 1996 to reinforce the @TigresOficial Today marks the 23rd anniversary of the only league goal that the European scored at UANL. On April 7, 1996, the cats defeated Veracruz 2-0. With goals from Turkovic and “Chepo” from La Torre. pic.twitter.com/R9YEDBP4jc – Alberto Sandoval (@elcompitv) April 7, 2019

Even so, both were Cup champions in the 1995-96 season.

ikechukwu Uche records 1 goal in 1 game played with Tigres in 6 months. MONSTER pic.twitter.com/GSoVAO6X1d — Miguel (@MiguelBPMEX) December 12, 2015

In June 2015, the UANL surprised with its hiring, who came from villarreal as the promise of becoming the offensive reference, however, injuries diminished his debut in the MX Leaguewhich never arrived, disputing only a match of the concachampions, in which he scored a goal, but later got hurt so as not to step on the field again as a feline footballer. With this, he returned to Spain with the Malagawhere it continued without emerging.

He only spent one semester in Aztec football adding four goals and three assists in 22 games.

In the end, he left for the cherry blossom osaka from Japan, because he was not comfortable with the little time he received, continually expressing his desire to leave.