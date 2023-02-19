Currently, Rayados is one of the most powerful teams in the MX League, thanks to its large squad, which is why it is a favorite to be champion several times, however, like any other team, it has had its failures when choosing players.
Here is the ideal anti eleven of the worst soccer players in the history of Monterrey:
The Ecuadorian could well have appeared Alexander Dominguezbut it is simple because the Aztec goalkeeper would be part of the ideal anti-eleven.
The goalkeeper was never able to convince the team’s fans, who even nicknamed him ‘Manos Guangas’ for the mistakes he made.
Despite defending the cause of the Mexican team, that did not prevent the striped fans from wanting him out of the club, therefore, he was sent to other teams on loan. He received 91 goals in 88 duels.
In 2007, the Uruguayan was signed by La Pandilla, with a brief stint remembered with more pain than glory. He only played 518 minutes spread over eight games, being booked three times. He is considered one of the most disappointing signings in the club’s history.
Before being announced as a reinforcement for Monterrey, the Brazilian had appeared on a list of the worst central defenders in the First League From Portugal. His stay at El Barrial was barely a year, playing 31 games with one goal in 2014, and then leaving for the palmeiras.
Despite having been classified as a jewel, since he was a member of the U-20 team as captain, playing in the 2013 Toulon Esperanzas Tournament and the U-20 World Cup, Rayados did not give him a real chance by having him as a reserve. He never made the big leap, playing 32 games with one goal and one assist.
The Paraguayan had experience in European football after playing in the Rome, Sporting Lisbon and udinesefalling for 2016 in the Sultana.
He had a moment in which they failed in the attempt to win the League and the Concachampions, but suddenly, against his will, they sent him on loan to Lion.
He played 38 games and gave a single assist.
The one born in Sierra Leone was brought by Monterrey in 1996, something that generated expectation, but his arguments were only smoke.
He is best remembered for having used a strange number when wearing the 690 due to RG La Deportiva 690a station that broadcast the club’s matches.
The African played the Libertadores Cup with two goals in five commitments, being the highlight.
Despite being a World Cup player Colombia in 2014, the passing of the wheel by striped He was quite disappointing, since he only played 14 games, without being the player expected to strengthen the midfield, which is why he was loaned out to the National Athletic and later with Lion.
The Brazilian left-back had a brief stint at the Sultana del Norte in 2001. The South American barely managed to participate in 20 games with two goals, returning to his country with Cruzeiro.
The so-called Carucha arrived at the Sultana del Norte in 2000, but he was far from being an elite striker, so much so that it only took a semester to thank him.
the devil went to Velez Sarsfield and it should be noted that he returned to Mexico with cougarswhere the same thing happened to him, a resounding failure.
In 2000, the board took over the services of the Spaniard, who had extensive experience in Europe having defended the Almeria, Albaceteamong other clubs from his country, although this in the end did not help him much in Aztec football, achieving only one goal against irapuatoand then go to Scotland with the Hibernian FC.
The Portuguese World Cup player in England 1966 decided to reach striped in 1976 to begin to end his career, reason enough for him to fail in Mexico.
The Black Panther, legend of international soccer, only saw action in ten games scoring one goal, leaving a great disappointment in all of Aztec soccer, which expected more from a man with an incredible career.
Undoubtedly, an honorable mention can be made to be a bench in this anti eleven to Alexander Dominguez, Val Baiano, Yimmi Chara, Lucas Albertengo, Rolando Zarate, marlon de jesus, Alberth Elis, Julius Cesar Yegros, Lorenzo Saez and Jonathan Cristaldo.
