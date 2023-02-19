Here is the ideal anti eleven of the worst soccer players in the history of Monterrey:

The goalkeeper was never able to convince the team’s fans, who even nicknamed him ‘Manos Guangas’ for the mistakes he made.

Despite defending the cause of the Mexican team, that did not prevent the striped fans from wanting him out of the club, therefore, he was sent to other teams on loan. He received 91 goals in 88 duels.

He had a moment in which they failed in the attempt to win the League and the Concachampions, but suddenly, against his will, they sent him on loan to Lion.

He played 38 games and gave a single assist.

An African in Blue and White @Rayados ➡️ Abdul Thompson, a player from Sierra Leone, became one of Pepe Treviño’s reinforcements. The Forward became famous for wearing the number 690 on his shirt. pic.twitter.com/9icmkIu05u — RETRO FOOTBALL ⚽ (@Shini7o) November 30, 2019

He is best remembered for having used a strange number when wearing the 690 due to RG La Deportiva 690a station that broadcast the club’s matches.

The African played the Libertadores Cup with two goals in five commitments, being the highlight.

the devil went to Velez Sarsfield and it should be noted that he returned to Mexico with cougarswhere the same thing happened to him, a resounding failure.

Eusébio, Portugal’s top scorer 🇵🇹 in World Cups (9), with Rayados de Monterrey. pic.twitter.com/JtJ2jPZtPu – Notes from Rabona (@ApuntesdeRabona) January 5, 2023

The Black Panther, legend of international soccer, only saw action in ten games scoring one goal, leaving a great disappointment in all of Aztec soccer, which expected more from a man with an incredible career.