The ideal anti eleven of the worst soccer players in the history of America

As in any team, in Club América there have been footballers who have remained in history as the worst due to their resounding failure in the team, since they were not what was expected and were left with a lot of debt in the sporting aspect.
In this way, in the following eleven we place the worst players by position who have come to wear the colors of the cream-blue team throughout its history.
One of the worst stages in the history of the Águilas was around 2010-2012 where they suffered from relegation, they had one of the worst squads in their history and it all started with the goalkeeper, Armando Navarrete, a low-profile goalkeeper who had no enough for a team like the Eagles and unsurprisingly he was on display during his time as a starter.
After passing through Europe, he returned to Mexico with the Águilas, but it was not what was expected and he had a few minutes to leave the team after being part of the Clausura 2013 title, but without a fundamental contribution.
The captain and benchmark of the Venezuelan defense at the time was one of the most disappointing signings for the Águilas at that time, his level was deplorable and he did not last long in Coapa after his aberrations in the outfield.
He arrived with great fanfare to be a stellar reinforcement in America’s defense from Germany, but ended up being a total disappointment that didn’t last more than a semester in the team.
It is not known how he managed to move from Mazatlán FC to a team like the Águilas with a squad that was armed to be champions, in the end it was a brief step that went practically unnoticed with the few minutes he played.
The Brazilian soccer player managed to play a total of six games with the cream-blue shirt before stepping aside, which he suffered in many instances with injuries that did not allow him to play in America and where he ended up retiring from professionalism.
He has been one of the worst players to have passed through the cream-blue team in the defensive zone, much more was expected of him upon his arrival.
He was considered a young promise for Real Madrid Castilla, but his time in Mexico was a total failure where he was injured and in the few minutes he played he could show nothing to arouse attention.
Fderico was always the shadow of what was the least of the Higuaíns, the reality is that his level was never even close to Gonzalo’s and in his time with the Águilas he was no exception and remained one of the worst players in his history .
The Azulcrema board of directors paid 4 million euros for a player who played 11 games and never received confidence and who in six months was already looking for how to get rid of him to free up the NFM place.
The Colombian striker has been one of the worst attackers to have played in the Águilas, much more was expected upon his arrival and he ended up being a disaster, although despite this, he was able to be part of the 2013 Clausura title.
