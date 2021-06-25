The world when the Copa América starts its eyes on the competition. Here, they know that talents will not be lacking. There are many young people who are projections for the future and others already listed on the market.
Among only three countries, the most valuable footballers of the oldest national team competition are divided. Then look According to TransferMarkt, the ideal eleven of the best cups are …
The Liverpool goalkeeper, who started as a starter in the goal of the Brazilian National Team for his debut in the tournament, is valued at 60M euros. Only the Verdeamarela you can afford to sit him on the bench.
Valued at 75M euros, the central defender of PSG is a fundamental piece in the rear of the Brazilian National Team. The competition started on the right foot: a goal in the debut.
Josema’s high performance allows Diego Godín to remain among the starters of the Uruguay National Team. One of the strongholds of Atlético Madrid de Simeone is listed on 60M euros.
Far from being consolidated in the Brazilian National Team, the midfielder fights for Casemiro’s position. Its positional transformation and the repeated good performances in Liverpool justify the listing of 60M euros.
When the world believes that the recovery midfielder no longer runs in modern football, the Brazilian is key, in addition to Real Madrid, in Tite’s scheme. Price: 70M euros.
At 23, he is in a process of adaptation in both Real Madrid and the Brazilian National Team, which guaranteed him ownership in this Copa América. It is valued at 40M euros.
By the offensive might of the Verdeamarela, he agreed to sacrifice himself and play on a band. The Manchester City center forward is listed on 60M euros.
Birdie is the help wheel of the Uruguay National Team, the wild card of the Teacher Tabárez: he works hard for the recovery helping Vecino in the middle of the court and is released to become the protagonist of the attack. All teams wish they had him. The midfielder who currently plays for Real Madrid is listed 65M euros.
The bull He is under scrutiny in the Argentine National Team: his performances do not reflect what he promised for his excellent season at Inter. It is one of the most sought after in the pass market: 80M euros who wants it.
The best footballer in the world is the great hope of the Argentine National Team. At the age of 34, the flea does not appear to be traversing the downward curve of his career yet: it is valued at 80M euros.
The figure of Brazil is the most valuable footballer of the oldest national team competition. The current PSG striker is listed on 100M euros. Who wants firuletes, it costs him …
