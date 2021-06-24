The group stage of Euro 2020 has come to an end and these 13 days of competition have not disappointed. The national teams have given us moments of good football, emotion, drama, the occasional controversy, comebacks … and those good moments have their own name. Let’s see who the best and most decisive players have been for their teams.
Tomas Vaclik has, so far, scored two goals in this European Championship and having played against England with his offensive potential is a merit. Of the teams that have reached the round of 16, Vaclik has made no mistakes and without him the Czech Republic would have conceded a few more goals.
Dumfries is unleashed in this European Championship especially in attack. The winger spends more time in the opponent’s field and with his careers he is destroying defenses. In addition, he does not stop until he gets the goal and for now he already has two.
Denmark is being one of the teams that have given the surprise in this European Championship and lack of Eriksen, Christensen has become one of the proper names of the team. In defense he is intractable and has also released his scoring account.
Hungary did not have it easy with the group that had touched him and has played three great games containing three greats. The Hungarians were planted on the field of play with a great defense containing the Germans and French who could only tie, and Portugal had to wait until 83 to open the can. Szalai has been measured with big bugs and has managed to stop them revaluing in just three games.
In an Italy without great stars, Spinazzola is one of the players who shine with their own light. The Rom player has taken over the left lane and from there he brings dynamism and depth to the team’s game with his constant climbs and extremely dangerous centers.
Paul Pogba commands the French midfield with the invaluable help of Kanté and he is also leaving behind some of the technical resources of the great player that he is. His measured passes are capable of overcoming all rival lines and leaving his attacking partners alone in front of the goalkeeper. And we have also seen him joining from the second row and shooting at goal with power but without luck.
The Netherlands team plays at Wijnaldum’s rhythm. The new PSG player has taken over the midfield and the game and is unstoppable. Not only does he play and he does play, he also scores and has three goals. He is a total player, a great reinforcement for the Parisian team.
Locatelli entered Italy’s eleven after Verratti’s injury and with his two performances against Turkey and Switzerland he has made things very difficult for Mancini and Verratti himself. Precisely against the Swiss he was the best of the game with a double for his team to take the victory.
Luka Modric doesn’t need to make a lot of noise to sneak in among the best in the tournament. Zlatko Dalić has put him in various positions and in all of them he has led his team. The quality detail scoring against Scotland with the outside of the foot cannot be overlooked.
Cristiano Ronaldo does not put anything ahead. With 5 goals in three games, he is the top scorer in the Euro, the only player who has scored in the three days, is the highest scorer in the history of the tournament and has equaled Ali Daei as the international top scorer with 109 goals. Perhaps other players have been more decisive, but Cristiano’s records deserve him to be in the eleven.
The eleven is completed by Romelu Lukaku, one of the many players who have seen the goal three times so far this tournament. But the Belgian is not only a scorer, he also associates with his teammates, knows how to read the games and drags the centrals. And with his strength there are few who win a race.
