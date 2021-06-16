Yesterday the fifth day of competition in Euro 2020 was played with the staging of group F thus completing the first day. All the teams have already played their first game and before the second day of this group stage begins, we will see who the best players were at the start of the Eurocup and who had a decisive performance for their teams.
Finland debuted in a European Championship with victory and two were the main heroes of that feat. On the one hand, forward Joel Pohjanpalo, who scored the only goal of the match, and on the other, goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky, who supported his team during the 90 minutes, managed to leave his clean sheet and saved a penalty from Hojbjerg that could have been the tie.
Denzel Dumfries gave it his all on the pitch at the Netherlands premiere. The Dutch player did not stop until he found the goal, he had several occasions to see the goal, and in the end he scored the final 3-2 to give victory to his team.
Spain fell to zero against Sweden and it was not only due to the lack of aim of the La Roja players, but also due to the work of Lindelöf. The center-back not only had to deal with the Spanish forwards but also had to correct the mistakes of his teammate behind the back Danielsson.
The Slovak team gave one of the surprises of the first day by beating Poland (1-2). The Slovak centrals not only had a high-profile duel with Lewandowski but also Milan Skriniar scored the winning goal.
Italy showed their candidacy for the title with a choral match in which all the players offered a good level. but Spinazzola stood out above his teammates with his rides down the left-handed lane.
The world champion debuted with a very serious match against Germany in which they had to be used in defensive tasks. Pogba was sensational when crossing, in the melee and with his power he joined the attack with ease. An allfielder. For something he was the MVP of the match.
N’Golo Kanté once again scored another great game, as he has used to us throughout the season. The Chelsea midfielder was imperial against the Germans, preventing them from playing on the inside.
Rafa Silva entered the second half and with him Portugal saw the light. The Benfica player participated in all three of the Portuguese goals, the third of which was a great play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.
Raheem Sterling put one more gear in England’s game against Croatia. The City player was seen with spark and was the author of the only goal of the game.
The Czech Republic debuted with victory against Scotland (0-2) and the two goals were the work of the same author, Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick. The second is the furthest goal scored in the history of the tournament, from 45.5 meters.
Complete the eleven Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian forward was the first player in this European Championship to score a double in his team’s victory against Russia (3-0). With those two goals, he equaled the mark he achieved at Euro 2016.
