If you were in charge of a brand new professional football club, but somehow had absolutely no money to spend on transfers, what would your team be like?
Fortunately, even though the transfer market has now closed, there are still many players available on the free agent market, and some surprising names are still without a club in October.
Manchester United, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund have released players who are still unemployed, waiting for the perfect opportunity to return to the playing field.
Here is the best starting eleven made up of free agents.
David de Gea’s 12-year career at Manchester United came to a bitter and disappointing end over the summer period, but surely the 45-cap Spanish international goalkeeper would have plenty of opportunities, right?
Well no. De Gea was briefly linked with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich over the summer, but he is believed to be waiting for the chance to be the number one at a Champions League club. Neither in Madrid nor in Munich could it be like that, but his astronomical salary could have prevented him from signing for another club.
The former Premier League champion has rejected offers from Saudi Arabia, but his options are increasingly limited. So much so, that De Gea is said to be considering the possibility of retiring.
Although traditionally a centre-back, Almamy Touré has easily played as a right-back. The 27-year-old was released by Eintracht Frankfurt this summer, having joined the Bundesliga team from Monaco in 2019.
The Malian international has a lot of experience despite never having been the undisputed starter for Frankfurt, with whom he has scored three goals and provided six assists in 81 games. Touré won the Europa League in 2022 and also won Ligue 1 with Monaco early in his career.
Unfortunately for Phil Jones, in recent years he has been seen more frequently in social media memes than on the pitch. Like his former teammate De Gea, the centre-back also enjoyed 12 years at Old Trafford, although he has only played 13 games for the senior team since 2019.
Jones appears to be more interested in pursuing his career as a manager than a player, but the former Blackburn Rovers centre-back could certainly do a job lower down the football pyramid.
Jerome Boateng, world champion in 2014, has been linked this week with a new destination. The possibility of the defender returning to Bayern Munich, a club he represented 363 times during a decade in Bavaria, had been considered.
However, the legal proceedings opened against Boateng for the alleged assault of a former partner came under scrutiny by Bayern fans ahead of a possible transfer, and the German champions decided not to sign the 35-year-old for fear of fan reactions.
Another German defender who remains without a skipper is Nico Schulz, formerly of Borussia Dortmund. The Black and Yellows signed the left-back for €25 million in 2019, but he struggled to make a significant impact at Signal Iduna Park.
The 12-time German international left Dortmund at the end of last season without having made a single appearance during the 2022/23 campaign. However, the 30-year-old has plenty of experience, with 162 Bundesliga appearances to his name.
Matty Longstaff was Newcastle United’s unlucky brother. The midfielder went through the club’s academy with his brother Sean, and made himself known with a fantastic goal during a 1-0 victory against Manchester United back in 2019.
However, unlike his brother, who is thriving in the Champions League side, Matty Longstaff has been released by his boyhood club. The 23-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Colchester United and now faces an uncertain future.
Jean-Philippe Gbamin was supposed to be Idrissa Gueye’s heir at Goodison Park when he left for Paris Saint-Germain in 2019. Fast forward four years, however, and Gueye is back in Everton’s midfield, while Gbamin is unemployed.
Injuries plagued Gbamin’s time at Everton, with the Ivory Coast international only managing eight appearances for the Toffees. The holding midfielder spent last season on loan at Turkish side Trabzonspor, where he played 24 times, but did not do enough to convince the club of a permanent contract.
Last season, Karim Bellarabi said an emotional farewell to Bayer Leverkusen, a club he represented 290 times over 12 years. The winger scored 57 goals and provided 66 assists during his successful spell in western Germany.
Despite being only 33 years old, Bellarabi is yet to find a new club, perhaps due to the fact that Xabi Alonso barely used him at the BayArena last season.
Currently training with Steven Gerrard’s Al Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia, Jesse Lingard could be on the verge of making a permanent move to the Saudi Pro League. The England international finally left Manchester United in the summer of 2022, signing for Nottingham Forest.
Despite a successful loan spell at West Ham United in the second half of the 2020/21 season, Lingard has been unable to relaunch his career in England. At only 30 years old, he could have a new opportunity in Asia.
At 21 years old, the young winger has been left without a team. Jovic has been free since August, when he ended his contract with Partizan Belgrade. In Spain, there were several teams that were interested in him, including Valencia and Rayo Vallecano, but none of them signed him.
Prolific forwards are hard to find and incredibly valuable, which perhaps explains why there aren’t many available as free agents. Therefore, Hélder Costa, traditionally a winger, will have to be the spearhead.
The Portuguese and Angolan international has an impressive CV, with playing time for Wolverhampton Wanderers, Benfica, Monaco, Valencia and Leeds United. The latter terminated Costa’s contract at the end of last season, but his speed and dribbling ability alone could make him a good fit for several teams in Europe.
