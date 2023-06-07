He Manchester City of Pep Guardiola, surely he is working for the next additions for the next season. Despite the fact that the season is not yet over for them, since only the final of the Champions LeagueSurely there is already a list with objectives set to achieve in the next transfer window.
Next, we review how Manchester City’s ideal 11 would look if the signings they plan are completed.
The Brazilian goalkeeper is one of those who will surely continue at the English club. He has been a fundamental part of the season and a key piece in terms of how the team works.
As a false left back, we will surely see the Dutchman Nathan Aké again next season.
The first transfer rumor is that of the Croatian center back, Gvardiol. Everyone asks about him but surely City will end up taking him.
There is not much change regarding the right side. Pep is known to like to keep his winning team as predetermined as possible, without modifying it as much and that will surely be the case for this position.
Manchester City’s midfield leader will remain so. ‘KDB’ is in his best years and he will surely stay at the club to earn more.
There are no changes for Rodri at Manchester City. He is the fundamental pillar of the club and will surely continue to be so for a few more years.
Another of those on Pep’s list is the Chelsea midfielder, former Real Madrid, Mateo Kovacic. It is said that Pochettino will clean up when he arrives and that his name would be on the exit ramp.
According to some information currents, the signing that Guardiola would have in mind to replace Gundogan’s departure would be Verratti. The Italian has everything to leave PSG soon.
It already worked very well for Pep. He wasn’t the best of Grealish’s starts with the club, but he ultimately ended up bringing the quality he was signed for.
There are still no more rumors about the attacking positions so the dynamics will most likely remain the same with Mahrez on the right flank.
The team’s top scorer. Surely he will remain as the first starter since without him, the team would not have so many goals.
