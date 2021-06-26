In a context where we want to never repeat these years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are others that we would like to photocopy, in this case, for giving us so many beings that later became enormous soccer talents.
Next we bring you the ideal eleven of players born in 1985:
The goalkeeper managed to make the leap from Polish football to the Premier League, to play for Arsenal (ING). Currently, on the downward curve of his career, he continues to excel at West Ham.
One of the heroes who obtained the triplet with the Spanish National Team, far from being finished, raised the UEFA Europa League, with Villareal, in a performance typical of a player who passed through Real Madrid, Napoli, among other clubs: 46 PJ in the last season -between The league and UEL-.
The years go by and Kolarov will never lose the hallmark, for which we knew him in his time at Manchester City and the Serbian National Team: his punch as precise as it is powerful. The full-back currently plays for Inter (ITA).
More than 8 years at Atlético Madrid made him a legend: he won seven titles at the Mattress -among others, the UEFA Europa League-. Today, having made a change that was little expected, it delivers its last cartridges in Sao Paulo (BRA).
The defensive midfielder, between his time for the Brazilian National Team, Shakhtar Donetsk and Manchester City, won 30 titles. Today, he is the captain of the Citizens.
Remembered for his time at Arsenal (2010-19), the former France international currently plays in Bordeaux. As he was praised for his risky outings, he was also booed.
Soccer’s Benjamin Button, at 35, seems to get better and better over time. CR7 won absolutely everything with United and Real Madrid. It is a matter of finding a club that guarantees competitiveness again, and playing after 40.
The speedy owner of the frank right of the court does not continue in activity just because he is a historic world champion. At 35, he shows validity in Seville: he played 34/38 possible games and gave 6 assists in LaLiga.
One of the great appearances of the Germany National Team, because in clubs (Bayern Munich, Arsenal, among others) it did not dazzle, it is nearing the end of his professional career playing in the China League. The 2014 World Cup is his greatest achievement.
He lifted the Ballon d’Or in 2018, for his level in Madrid, and reached the World Cup final with the Croatian National Team in 2018. His technical wealth and the ability to understand the game he has guarantees that there will be Luka for a while.
According to the BBC, in 2017 he was the fourth fastest footballer on planet earth. The Train He stayed at United for more than 9 years and today he lives life in Querétaro (MEX). He exalted the flag of Ecuador like nobody in the last time.
