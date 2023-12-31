The year 2023 is coming to an end and as it could not be otherwise we will bring you what is this year's ideal eleven. It is not surprising that after Manchester City's great season there is great representation by the English team in this ideal eleven, with up to four players
Below we leave you with the ideal 11 of 2023:
He is currently injured for a long time but the Belgian from Real Madrid has been a key player for Ancelotti for several seasons and last season was no less. Courtois is life insurance for Real Madrid.
It is no coincidence that last season FC Barcelona was one of the teams with the best defensive record of the campaign, and Ronald Araújo was a lock for the Blaugranas. He has earned a place in this ideal 11.
Real Madrid's Brazilian center back is in the same situation as his teammate, Thibaut Courtois. Eder Militao has established himself as a reference in the whites' defense.
Last season Napoli managed to make history in Serie A by winning the league championship and reaching the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League. This Napoli had a large number of key pieces but one of them was South Korean defender Kim Min Jae. His good work led him to sign for Bayern Munich in the last summer market.
Who managed to score Manchester City's only goal in the UEFA Champions League final. Rodri is currently one of the best, if not the best, pivot today. He had to get into this lineup.
We are not going to discover Kevin De Bruyne, the Belgian established himself as the Premier League's greatest assistant last season. Words are unnecessary with this player.
The captain of what was the best team in Europe last season. The now FC Barcelona player was one of City's best players last season, scoring the two goals that gave the Sky Blue the FA Cup title.
The Brazilian attacker was the reference in Real Madrid's attack last season, in a season where he posted the best numbers of his career
In case there were any doubts about whether or not he was the best player in history, after last season the debate came to an end. Leo Messi led his team to be crowned World Champion. With PSG he also managed to win in Ligue 1. Winner of the Ballon d'Or
52 points last season, nothing more to add. Erling Haaland is currently the most decisive player in front of goal.
He is still one of the best players in the world. Kylian Mbappé put in one of the best performances in memory in a World Cup final after scoring a hat trick against Argentina.
