The Arab team Al Ittihad He was one of the best reinforced for this season, and among his ranks is the French striker Karim Benzemawho seeks to take them by the hand to achieve the long-awaited title.
For now, here we present how the club’s starting eleven would look with all the signings completed and to be expected.
OP: Marcelo Grohe – In the goal will be the Brazilian goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe, who has been one of the best in the competition.
LI: Al Shanquiti – On the left side will appear the Arab Al Shanquiti, who is fast and forceful.
DC: Ahmed Sharahili – In the center is the defender Ahmed Sharahili, who has become an oak of the team.
DC: Al Hawsawi – Accompanying Sharahili in the lower part of the field will be the Arab Al Hawsawi.
RB: Saleh Al Amri – On the right side of the Al Ittihad team will appear Saleh Al Amri, who is one of the coach’s trusted men.
MC: Tarek Hamed- In the middle sector of the field is Tarek Hamed, who will seek to make a good dumbbell with Kanté.
MC: N’Golo Kanté – One of the reinforcements bombs of the Al Ittihad club. The Frenchman wants to be that different man in midfield and he is an all-rounder.
MC: Fabinho- Another of the players who could arrive in the coming days to strengthen the club is Fabinho, the Liverpool player, without a doubt, a contract that would be on everyone’s lips.
EI: Jota – Jota is on the left end. The Portuguese is one of the most skilled in the Arab club and is the one who puts the centers for Benzema. Without a doubt, a good signing.
CD: Haroune Camara – At the top will be Haroune Camara, a skilled player who can shoot with the right foot as well as the left.
CD: Karim Benzema – What to say about Karim Benzema? Without a doubt, the best footballer the team has. The world champion continues to make a difference at the top and wants to be the top scorer in the competition.
