One of the strongest football clubs in Arabia is the al-ahlia team that has not wanted to be left behind and has thrown the house out of the window to get good signings, and hopes to hire more outstanding men to be the ‘bomb’ of the transfer market.
For now, here we present how the ideal eleven of the Arab club looks with the signings.
PO: Edouard Mendy – In the goal is the experienced and talented goalkeeper Edouardo Mendy, who will seek to keep his goal unbeaten.
LI: Ezgjan Alioski
– On the left side is Ezgjan Alioski
experienced 31-year-old Macedonian.
DC: Abdulbasit Hindi – At the center is Abdulbasit Hindi. The Arab is a tough nut to crack in the lower part of the field.
DC: Manaf Abujabes – Accompanying Hindi in the lower part of the field is Manaf Abuyabes, who is 22 years old and is one of the main prospects of the competition.
RHP: Ali Majrashi – As far as the right side is concerned, there is Ali Majrashi, another talented Arab who continues to talk about for good in the Pro League.
MC: Abdullah Otaif
– Regarding the middle sector of the field, will be Abdullah Otayf
30 years old, and who just arrived as a free agent for this season.
MC: Philip Bradaric – Accompanying Otayf in midfield is Filipp Bradaric. The Croatian is one of the most outstanding elements that the Arab team has. His technique and good control of the ball make him different.
MO: Riyad Boudebouz – For his part, the offensive RIyad Boudebouz is one of the undisputed starters for the Al Ahli team. The experienced footballer is 33 years old and is Algerian.
ED: Riyad Mahrez – What to say about Riyad Mahrez
? Undoubtedly, one of the elements to follow the team for this contest. Today the Algerian is one of the figures of the entire Arab competition.
EI: Saint-Maximin – As a left winger, Saint.Maximin will appear, who recently joined the team and has a market value of around 32 million euros.
CD: Roberto Firmino – In the upper part of the field is the Brazilian Roberto Firminho, who left the ranks of Liverpool to not miss the opportunity to collect millions of dollars.
