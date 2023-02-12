At top speed, the car tears over the highway. Upstairs the sign ‘Utrecht’ crawls past, and – bam. Right against the police car. That’s 250 guilders, sir, the screen reports dryly.

A2 Racer in 2023 looks cuddly. Yet this game hit from 1997 is also important Dutch heritage, according to the game archiving team of the Netherlands Institute for Sound & Vision. So the game is now in an arcade cabinet on the sixth floor of the media archive in Hilversum. “We try to warm up our colleagues to the work we do,” says archivist Willem Hilhorst, who took “weeks” to get the game up and running. “Just connecting the buttons…”

The task of Sound & Vision was once clear: to monitor Dutch television and radio history. But insights change. Also because of the arrival of the new Media Museum, which opened its doors to the public this Saturday. This museum includes a large room about games, where you can watch videos about historically important games from the Netherlands and abroad through a kind of futuristic arcade cabinet. There is a large gaming arena further on: you can physically play games there. For example, a computer system registers you as a table tennis bat from a ping pong game Pong; then you run through the room to stop the ball.

“This museum is a showcase for what Sound & Vision does. Games are prominently present in the museum, and should therefore also be part of our collection,” says Hilhorst, who contributed to the creation of the museum. “With that realization, we started with a more active acquisition of game material from the Netherlands.”

The archive has been looking for a way to make games part of the collection for some time. For example, the Dutch games canon was introduced in 2017. It contains more than seventy influential games, varying from text game The Nijmegen Adventure (1980), to blockbuster Horizon Zero Dawn (2017) and, yes, A2 Racer. “The canon is still our guideline, but the total collection is now twice as large,” estimates Hilhorst.

Playing games over 200 years

Future-proofing a game is complex. It starts with storage: data on hard drives and CDs deteriorates over time, a phenomenon known as ‘bit rot’. And each game is designed for specific systems. A Windows 98 game can no longer be played on a Windows 11 computer today. You need special software for that.

“You can copy a game from a CD, but then it still won’t work,” says curator Wytze Koppelman. “Certainly not if you want researchers to still be able to play these games in two hundred years. Then what do we do? For example, should we just buy two Windows 98 PCs and keep them usable?”

The new Media Museum at the media park in Hilversum was opened this Saturday.

Photo Simon Lenskens



And then the controls, Koppelman ticks off. “You can connect a game made for a touchscreen to a mouse, but will the feeling still be the same?” These are questions that have not been answered for a long time: “The idea that games are heritage is slowly sinking in.”

In addition to the games themselves, Sound & Vision has recently also started storing other things that can provide ‘context’ about games, such as podcasts and game magazines. “Much of our collection is digital, but we also have quite a bit physical,” says Hilhorst. The games department is located in the catacombs of the archive, between the cupboards with old cameras and film equipment. There are discs, cassettes. Math games from Redcat are brotherly next to each other European Racing and Invasion Germany. Hilhorst fishes between the boxes. “I have to show this.” He snatches a DVD off the shelf, beaming. “This one was made in Germany.”

It is A2 Racer: the film.