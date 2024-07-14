Many times the idea comes to you and continues to roam in your heart and move the waves in your head while you search for words that indicate the description of the meaning, and you stare here and there, and your eyes stare into nothingness, as if you are following a hijacked plane hovering around you, and the idea moves in your head like a spot of mercury at the bottom of a glass plate, and when you are unable to pick up the words, you turn away in a gloomy, closed-in gloom, and as soon as someone from your family enters, you feel bored and a feeling that your morning is crowded with the accumulation of stumbling blocks comes over you, and you must do something to prevent this terrifying flow of psychological barriers, so you get up and may scream in the face of the visitor, and show a gloomy feeling towards him, and these feelings may create deep fractures in your relationship with the person to whom you show this protest; because the one who does not know the predicament of writing in the event of losing words will not appreciate such feelings, and will even take a sharp position towards you, and may quarrel with you and consider that you have insulted his dignity when you approached him with these sharp features, and showed him that he is an unwanted person.

But sometimes the idea comes like a bride dragging words behind her like a silk shawl and you keep touching its transparency, you keep enjoying its rush like a torrential stream from above, and if someone entered upon you and stopped for a moment and kept following your breathing as if you were in a struggle with existence, you would not notice him and you would not stop writing; because in these moments you are in a state of horse racing with the words, chasing them like a bird chases its prey, and whenever you complete a useful sentence, the more happiness fills your cup and your cup overflows with passion towards what follows the article you want to write.

But the question is: Why does this resistance occur in the flow of words and why is it difficult for you to catch them? There is no doubt that the subconscious plays a pivotal role in creating words and the subconscious mind, which is the storehouse of the subconscious, must play an essential role in preparing the appropriate psychological conditions to address a certain idea and with it catch the words that express it. When the cart gets stuck, there must be stubbornness on the horses pulling the cart of the idea, as the waterfalls of words get difficult when the subconscious mind is preoccupied with other ideas that it finds more useful and important; therefore, when such circumstances occur, it is necessary to stop writing and give the mind a warrior’s rest until the head is clear of the dust of obstructing ideas, then start writing, and the words will come to you like showers of rain wetting the pages of the heart, which in turn pleases the tree of the mind and makes it dangle its branches full of generous fruits.

The subconscious mind is a powerful force and a striking machine that can turn the world into a pile of illusions, and it can also make it a garden of spacious poems that exude the fragrance of bright dreams.

The subconscious mind is the secret behind everything we do. Sometimes we act spontaneously and think we are aware of what is happening, while it is a torrent coming from the depths of our conscience in a place called the subconscious mind. This mind is the factory of all the dreams and actions we do without knowing their source.