Honored pilot Bazykin praised the idea of ​​a virtual co-pilot with the words “not grown up”

In Russia, they have not yet matured to implement the idea of ​​the Ministry of Industry and Trade to replace the co-pilot in aircraft with a virtual one. So the initiative was appreciated by the honored pilot of Russia Vadim Bazykin, his words are quoted by the publication “Climb“.

According to the pilot, in theory, such an idea is not something fantastic, and in the future it can be implemented, but the statements of the Ministry of Industry and Trade made him smile.

“The Ministry of Industry and Trade is a little cunning, it understands that it has not had a single victory over the past 10-15 years. I don’t believe people without merit in the past and merit in the present, but, of course, this needs to be done, it just needs to be treated with a smile, ”Bazykin explained his position.

At the same time, he noted that Russian scientists already have developments in the field of computer control of aircraft and cited the Soviet Buran project as an example. “Buran flew absolutely without human intervention. This, in fact, is a superplane, ”summed up the pilot.

Earlier it was reported that the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia plans to create an intelligent “virtual co-pilot” for aircraft by 2024. The cost of the tender is 2.9 billion rubles.