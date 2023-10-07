Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/10/2023 – 7:53

Deputy Pedro Paulo (PSD-RJ), rapporteur of the bill on the taxation of high-income funds (exclusive and offshore), is studying changes in his opinion to “calibrate” the text after receiving demands from the Ministry of Finance and the Front Parliamentarian for Agriculture (FPA). In an interview with Estadão/BroadcastGrupo Estado’s real-time news system, the parliamentarian said, however, that these changes do not change the structure of the new taxation of real estate funds and Fiagros.

“The logic of increasing this number of shareholders is precisely to put an end to those funds that are set up and in which a type of family arrangement fund is created, to pay less taxes than what is normally paid outside a real estate investment fund,” he said. the rapporteur, adding: “In the case of Fiagros, which are these agro-industrial funds, the person asking, for example, is the FPA, which is important, has a very strong weight in decisions”.

Tax specialist Elisa Henriques, partner at Velloza Advogados, says that the change in the Fiagro exemption limit from 500 to 300 shareholders was the result of a request from the financial market.

“It was observed that some funds (real estate and agribusiness) with retail characteristics, that is, that are looking for investors in the market, were sometimes unable to reach this level of 500. So, in my view, this reduction to 300 is correct, because it strikes a balance between avoiding the loophole of granting the benefit to groups of friends and family and not setting a number that is too difficult to reach”, he says.

Amendments and positions

The expectation is that the project will be voted on in the Chamber plenary on the 24th, after the president of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), returns from a trip abroad. According to party leaders, Lira wanted to vote on the text this week, but there was no political climate. The leaders argued that the report had been released at the last minute. But they also complained about the government’s delay in releasing amendments and positions.

“I think these two weeks will help to enrich the project, so that we can get ready to approve it,” said Pedro Paulo, regarding the postponement of the vote.

According to him, the Treasury also asked to bring forward the beginning of the possibility of updating the stock of funds abroad (offshore), from May 2024 to December 2023. In his assessment, the 6% rate for updating the assets of those who invest in high-income funds is “well at peace”.

In his opinion released this week, the deputy reduced this percentage from 10% to 6%, which, according to him, was well accepted by the Treasury.

“If on the one hand it reduces the tax rate, on the other hand there will be a greater incentive for investors to carry out this asset update”, he stated.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.