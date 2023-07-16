A highway built by private initiative in Mexico City. abalcazar (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

From street lights and water pipes to hospitals and schools, governments must meet the needs of citizens even when their budgets are limited. The pandemic has left many countries in Latin America with bigger debts and higher interest rates, so policymakers are looking for ways to tighten their belts without neglecting social benefits. To continue building the infrastructure that citizens need, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) promotes public-private partnerships with the potential to ease the burden on public finances.

The IDB estimates that countries will need to invest 2.2 trillion dollars in the water and sanitation, energy, transportation, and telecommunications sectors for the region to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals agreed by United Nations member states by 2030. This would imply an average annual investment of 3% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“The region emerged from the pandemic in a more complex fiscal situation, with higher debt-to-GDP ratios, and it will necessarily have to return to more sustainable debt levels in the medium term, and this means an effort for greater efficiency in spending and investment,” said Gastón Astesiano, head of Public-Private Partnerships at the IDB. “What public-private partnerships also allow is the possibility of mobilizing private investment in those sectors where one can recover the investment,” he explained.

An example of this type of contract or concession is the construction of a highway in which the company carrying out the work collects tolls to recover its investment, or the installation of public schools by a construction company and financed by private banks. To promote these types of partnerships, the IDB will host this week the largest event of its kind in the region, bringing together some 250 representatives from the public and private sectors. At the event in Panama from July 18 to 20, the IDB will act as a kind of intermediary to offer its experience and knowledge by structuring this type of contract, so that they are appealing to both parties involved.

The idea is to mobilize resources for investment in infrastructure, attracting private capital to activate the economies. The IDB is the main source of financing for development in Latin America, so it seeks that the projects achieved touch on six key issues for development: climate or sustainable investment, digital transformation, logistics chains, job creation, promotion of inclusion and impact measurement. Astesiano talks about a lighting project in Brazil as an example of a single project that he touches on several of these themes.

“There is a study from the University of São Paulo that shows a correlation between low light and a higher incidence of crime, particularly women,” said the specialist. Working in conjunction with a Brazilian public bank as the financial agent, the State acquired the luminaires as part of this program and awarded a contract for their operation and maintenance to a private company. Performance indicators were included, so that the quality of lighting can be guaranteed.

“Instead of going out to buy and install public lighting, here a private company renews it with sustainable technology to make them more efficient and, in addition, they have to provide a level of light per sector, per block, and in some cases add lighting services.” Wi-Fi access” so it can also drive digital transformation, Astesiano said. To promote projects like this, the slogan of the event to be held this week is Alliances with Purpose.

Total debt in Latin America and the Caribbean has almost doubled since 2008, according to IDB calculations, which has led to a decline in public and private investment. “Not investing in infrastructure slows down development and, it is estimated, it would have a negative impact on GDP of up to 15%. Additionally, the cut in investment in infrastructure affects the poorest percentiles of the population the most,” the multilateral reports in a report.

Coping with climate change also brings opportunities. According to data from the bank, decarbonizing the economies of Latin America and the Caribbean could generate savings of up to 600 billion a year by 2050 and the transition to net carbon emissions could generate 15 million new jobs. The IDB argues that this decarbonization would be difficult to achieve without the participation of the private sector. Between 2016 and 2020, the private sector represented 75% of the total investment in the region’s energy sector and is expected to continue to be a source of capital for the transition to low emissions.

With a presence in 26 Latin American countries, the IDB offers a one-stop shop “to help countries that intend to implement public-private partnerships,” concludes Astesiano, “but we do not promote partnerships as an instrument, rather we promote their implementation in those projects that have value for society”.