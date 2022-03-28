The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) recalled this Monday at its annual meeting the significant potential of the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean in a turbulent context, with rising prices of raw materials as a result of the war in Ukraine, inflation and the energy crisis. Mauricio Claver-Carone, president of the IDB, affirmed that the production of Latin America and the Caribbean can compensate for the supplies of raw materials affected or interrupted by the conflict in Europe.

Claver-Carone explained that, after having observed a relocation towards the region of global value chains during the pandemic, Latin America can play an “important role” in the supply of some raw materials. “The world hastened to correct its excessive trade dependence on China and bring its supply chains closer together and now we are seeing new buffers, new connections for Latin America and the Caribbean in international trade. I believe that this hemisphere can play an important role in offsetting the impacts of basic products for the whole world”, underlined the president of the development bank in a virtual intervention.

The head of the IDB stressed that the multilateral organization “is ready to be a better partner, a stronger ally and an innovative institution based on solutions” in the region, betting on deploying a “decisive” action that intensifies the opportunities for the generation of employment and wealth. “We want to be a BID with a new and improved value proposition,” added Claver-Carone.

Companies such as Telefónica, Mercado Libre or Microsoft will play a “leading role” in the recovery of the region, which grew by an average of 7% in 2021, after the pandemic and the great global jam in supply chains, in addition to the instability of the market of commodities due to the war in Ukraine.

The Boards of Governors of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and IDB Invest approved this Monday the roadmap to implement a series of institutional reforms in the institution, and endorsed a proposal to increase the capital of IDB Invest, the IDB business for the private sector. The board of governors also took a step forward in its commitment to modernize the institution’s different platforms —the IDB, IDB Invest and IDB Lab, the R&D laboratory— to take on the challenge of a new business model and help the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean to deal more effectively with pending issues such as poverty and inequality, the fight against climate change and the lagging digitalization of the region.

The roadmap incorporates goals such as “ambitious, trade-friendly climate action, protecting biodiversity, increasing green finance, and further advancing gender equality,” according to the meeting’s final communiqué. Cross-cutting goals include paying special attention to social issues, strengthening the private sector, through the additional allocation approved for IDB Invest, and fighting global warming. Last year, the IDB warned of the “disproportionate impact” of the pandemic on the most vulnerable population, and encouraged to strengthen social protection.

At the institutional level, Jamaica has assumed the presidency of the IDB Board of Governors, with the replacement of the current Minister of Finance and Public Credit of Colombia, José Manuel Restrepo, by the Jamaican Minister of Finance and Service, Nigel Clarke.

