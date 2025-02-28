The ID of what we eat: what information you should always look at in food labels

Nutritional labeling is foods that the identification document is to people: their letter of presentation and what allows us to know everything about the composition of that specific product. Before choosing a food, it is advisable to read the label well because it is the one that tells us what is the nutritional information of the food we buy.

What should you look at the label of a food to know if it is healthy or not

In Spain, the nutritional labeling, which introduces information on energy value and certain nutrients, is mandatory since the end of 2016 and is regulated by the Regulation 1169/2011. The objective is that we have all the information that allows us to make consistent and responsible decisions about what we consume. Therefore, it is a great ally for our health because it allows us to know exactly what we take home and what we are going to eat. But do we know how to interpret it well? What information does it give us exactly?

What should include nutritional labeling

Trying to decipher nutritional information on the label is not always easy. However, and as indicated by the Spanish Agency for Food and Nutrition Security (AESAN), the Nutritional labeling It must include, mandatory and in this order, information such as energy value (in kilojulio and kilocalories), amounts of fats, saturated fats, carbohydrates, sugars, proteins and salt. This information can be completed, optionally, with the amount of one or several substances such as monounsaturated, polyunsaturated, polyalcohols, starch, food fiber and vitamins and minerals.

From nutritional labeling we must above all the information about the amounts of total fats and saturated fats. But it is not the same to feed on one type of fat as another. Fats of plant origin (olive oil or dry fruit) are healthier because they give us monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats; Those of animal origin, hydrogenated or trans, on the other hand, are not so recommended. The number of total fats is always indicated on the label and what kind are they.

Also the amount of carbohydrates, including sugars, are an important source of energy. But not all are the same: some are added to food and others are present naturally, such as fruits, honey or milk. In the nutritional labeling, carbohydrates per 100 go 100 ml of which sugars and indicate the quantity in grams (for example, 7.8 g sugars).

It is also important that we look, of nutritional labeling, in the amount of salt that food has. The recommendation of the World Health Organization (WHO) is that the maximum intake does not exceed five grams of salt a day. A food is considered to contain a lot of salt from 1.25 grams or more per 100 g. It is advisable to choose those low salt foods; In this article we explain how we can calculate the salt content that contains a food.

In addition to this mandatory information, the labeling can optionally include information on the amount of monounsaturated or polyunsaturated fats. Carbohydrate information can also be completed with information on the amount of polyalcohols and starch.

Other optional information is the amount of food fiber. In order for a product to affirm that it is the source of this nutrient, it must provide more than 3 g of fiber per 100 Gy to be considered high in fiber content, this content must be double, that is, 6 g per 100 g.

What happens to vitamins and minerals? In this case, they can be indicated on the label but only if they are present in significant quantities, in the order in which it establishes the regulations. But what does significant amount mean? In this case, we talk about 15% of the reference values ​​of the nutrients established for adults per 100 go 100 ml in the case of products that are not drinks; 7.5% in the case of drinks; or 15% of the nutrient reference values ​​that are established by portion if the container only contains a portion.

Other mandatory information that we will have to find in the labeling will be:

The presence of allergens

The date of preferred or expiration consumption

Conservation conditions

How all this information should appear

As we have seen, the energy value must appear first in kilojulios, followed by the value in kilocalories (Kcal), the amount of nutrients in grams. It is also mandatory to present the information per 100 grams or 100 milliliters to compare the different products. In addition, it can be presented by portion or unit of consumption or as a percentage of the reference intakes per 100 grams or 100 milliliters (reference intake is considered for an average adult between 8400 kl / 2000 kcal).

In the event that the information is expressed by portion, the size and number of portions or units containing the container have to be indicated. For example, a 125 grams yogurt or 20 grams portion.

The ingredients must appear in decreasing order, from greater to lower weight, that is, those that are in greater proportion are those that appear first in the list and in which we will have to pay more attention, and we will always find the information of the energy value first. It is also mandatory, for example, if specific cookies contain vegetable fat, specify what fat we are talking about.

Clear and visible information

The objective is that, as consumers, we can consult all this information easily, hence it is established to appear in the same visual field, in a clear table format with column or linear figures if there is no enough space in the container and in a specific order, as we have already seen.

Can other images be added? Additionally, it is allowed to indicate the energy value and amounts of nutrients using pictograms or other symbols, such as the traffic light system, provided that they meet certain requirements such as that they are understandable.

It can also happen that the amount of nutrients is not so significant as to indicate it in the labeling. In this case, it is common for us to find information such as “contains insignificant amounts of…”, next to nutritional information.

The size of the letter with which all this information must appear is also regulated. According to the regulations, it must be equal to or greater than 1.2 mm and must be presented in table format, except when the space does not allow it.

Foods that are not necessary to include nutritional information

As not all foods are the same, it seems logical to deduce that not everyone must meet the same requirements. Therefore, some food groups are exempt, such as products without transforming or cured that only have an ingredient. Therefore, water, salt, spices, vinegars, drinks with volumetric alcoholic claims greater than 1.2% or food with a surface, in its container, less than 25 cm².

Fruits, vegetables or fish do not need to carry, mandatory, nutritional labeling. While non -packaged foods are also exempt, they can voluntarily include information such as energy value, the amount of fats, sugars and salt.