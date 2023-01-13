The new ID. Buzz, a 100% electric multifunctional vehicle that embodies the mobility of the future, has arrived to revolutionize your sector. Innovation, connectivity and cutting-edge technology are the characteristics that define this model, which is now available at Volkswagen Huertas Motor. With a range of 418 kilometers, the range of the ID. Buzz maintains a strong commitment to sustainability. In addition to avoiding the emission of CO2 into the atmosphere when it is in circulation, part of its interior spaces are made up of recycled materials, such as the seat covers and the floor and ceiling coverings. Spacious and compact, it sets the trend.

This model represents a new icon of the electric age that impresses not only for its completely innovative design, but also for the state-of-the-art technology that it integrates. Its more than 30 optional assistance systems guarantee greater traffic safety.

With a battery that charges in just thirty minutes, this intelligent vehicle will alert the driver if they are in dangerous situations, help them stay in their lane and keep their distance from vehicles in front, among other functions.

Its speed can also be adapted to the limits of the route you are making, as well as to the layout of the roads -curves, roundabouts, etc.-. In addition, its dynamic light assistant can be combined with the Matrix Led IQ headlights, which slide up and down during night driving.

Its characteristic design is inspired by the iconic character of the first Bulli, a legend that has been digitized without losing its traditional DNA.

In this new version, its adjustable seats make it possible to make the most of every millimeter, according to the user’s load needs.

Another of its most outstanding functions are its Easy-Open systems, which allow you to open the electric trunk door with a gesture of your foot and without having to take the key out of your pocket, and Car2X, with which you can communicate with other vehicles and inform about possible dangers and traffic jams.