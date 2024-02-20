See here: the new Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer. It is the station wagon version of the ID.7 and it is indeed not called Variant. Let's start with the most important numbers: 605 and 1,714. This is not the power and torque (they save that for the ID.7 GTX, right?), but the luggage space in liters. The world needs station wagons – so we're glad it's here.

In addition to enough space for the luggage of the whole family, including friends, the ID.7 Tourer also has enough power. Under the skin, the Tourer shares everything with the regular ID.7. There is an electric motor that drives the rear wheels and produces 286 hp. At launch you can only order the Pro version in the Netherlands, with the Pro S to follow later.

The range of the Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer

Both versions have the same power, but have different batteries. The Pro comes with a 77-kWh battery that provides 603 kilometers of range. This is less than 15 kilometers less than the sedan. The Pro S has an 86 kWh battery with which you can travel 685 kilometers. Charging is possible up to 175 kW, which allows you to charge from 10 to 80 percent within 30 minutes.

Another difference with the sedan is that the Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer gets new front and rear lighting, with the VW logos also lighting up at the front and back. We suspect that this feature will eventually also come to the sedan. The length and width are otherwise the same as the sedan. Parking with the station wagon should therefore not be more difficult.

The interior is also virtually the same as the sedan. The Tourer does get a modified head-up display that now shows Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Handy, because this way you can finally see your phone's navigation on the windshield. There is also ChatGPT on board, the IDA voice assistant, a 'Wellness' app and of course a mountain of driving assistants.

When will the Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer come to the Netherlands?

According to Volkswagen, this EV is suitable for 'both business and private use'. It is not yet known what you will pay for it as a company car or your own car. To help you get in the right direction of thinking; the regular ID.7 goes for at least 61,490 euros (61,165 euros in Belgium). Volkswagen hopes to have the Tourer in Dutch showrooms by the summer of this year. However, don't place your order too early, because an ID.7 GTX is also on its way.