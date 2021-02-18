Millions of people have been affected by power outages and are getting through the winter storm without drinking water or heating in the state of Texas, United States. As the storm advances, which leaves at least 30 dead, it advances to the northeast of the country.

With temperatures below zero and in the middle of a deadly cold wave, but without electricity or gas and with water cuts. At least two million people are facing the storm that hits several regions of the southeastern United States in precarious conditions. “The water ran out at 8:30, the power went out, obviously we are one of the millions, in Houston we are all in the same boat as everyone in Houston,” says a resident who has lost power and water.

During the last three days, the historic snowfalls in the state of Texas, United States, have left a white landscape in their wake, with freezing temperatures and extreme cold, which leaves more than 30 deaths, many due to traffic accidents due to frost . Emergency medical authorities across the state said dozens of other people have been treated for suspected carbon monoxide poisoning and hypothermia in North Texas.

A situation that worries health workers, because the cases derived from the storm could cause hospitals to collapse at a time when health personnel continue to fight against the coronavirus pandemic, which leaves more than 490,000 deaths in the United States.

Cuts in the electricity and water network

Additionally, thousands of Americans are experiencing power and water outages. “The water pressure is too low,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted. “Please do not let the water run to prevent the pipes from bursting,” he asked his citizens. Authorities have also recommended that citizens in more than 100 counties boil drinking water before consuming it, while treatment plants are checked.

Hundreds have fled their homes and taken shelter in community centers and churches. “My car got stuck and I was trying to sleep in the car, but it was too cold,” said David Hernandez, who spent the night at a Houston church. “The fluids in my car were turning to ice, so it was like sleeping in an ice box,” he stressed.

The widespread blackouts that have left millions of Texans shivering in the dark have sparked mounting outrage and anger from many its citizens, furious at the region’s lack of preparedness for these types of weather adversities.

Several citizens buying supplies for the cold storm in the state of Texas, USA. © Ricardo B. Brazziell / Reuters

With the Texas electricity grid blocked for more than 36 hours, citizens are holding the companies in charge, which are carrying out blackouts to avoid a power surge. Some politicians blame the state governor, Greg Abbott, as responsible: “He’s the man at the top,” said Sid Miller, Commissioner of Agriculture.

The storms caused heavy damage to the state’s electrical grid and utilities, which are not used to such extreme temperatures. The damage to the electrical system is the worst in 40 years, said the CEO of Portland General Electric, without announcing when the failures would be fixed. According to PowerOutage.US, about 1.8 million customers were still without power Wednesday night in Texas, the only one of the 48 continental US states that has its own independent power grid.

UPDATE: About 1,600,000 homes have had power restored today. Current power generation is restoring an additional 200,000 homes every hour. – Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) February 18, 2021

The weather also disrupted water systems in several southern cities, including in New Orleans and Shreveport, Louisiana, where city fire trucks delivered water to several hospitals, and bottled water was being brought in for patients and hospital staff. Health.

Closure of vaccination sites against Covid-19

The winter storm also threatens the distribution of vaccines against Covid-19. “There are certain parts of the country, Texas being one of them, where the vaccination sites are understandably closed,” said Jeff Zients, the White House coordinator for the Covid-19 response. The main airport in Texas was closed until this Wednesday and the frosts have made travel by road very dangerous. “What we are encouraging governors and other partners to do is extend the hours once they can reopen,” Zients said, as older adults and vulnerable people who were hoping to get the injection this week are in limbo.

President Joe Biden was forced to postpone a visit to Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing plant in Kalamazoo (Michigan) until Friday, while federal government offices in Washington were to remain closed this Thursday due to the movement. of the storm.

With temperatures below freezing over the weekend, getting power back on will be a slow process. Texas has lost 40% of its generating capacity, with frozen natural gas turbines, wells and pipelines. “The freezing temperatures will remain for several more days,” predicted Dan Petersen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in College Park, Maryland, even though the storm is already moving away from the Texas state.

On the other hand, in northern Mexico, also hit by frost, the number of deaths increased, more than 14. In Ciudad Juárez, on the border with the United States, four people died from intoxicated by heaters.

