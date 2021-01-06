To the end 2010 he Pep’s Barça Guardiola rose with his sixth title of the season while Saúl Berjón he dreamed of making his debut in the first team. He Asturian, what went through Las Palmas, Barcelona, ​​Eibar and then he played in countries like Mexico, is the star of a Burgos with an old flavor that challenges Espanyol in the second round of the Cup (19:00, Esport3), a stop on the way parakeet in his challenge to ascend to First (follow the game live on AS.com).

Berjon, which may or may not be the owner depending on the rotations of the Castilian technician, it won’t be the only danger for a Espanyol who will play in a frigid environment (temperatures below zero) and with the discouragement of his last defeat, as controversial for the arbitration as it deserved for the game, in Las Palmas. Even with him VAR debate in the environment, Moreno wants turn the page because you can’t waste time looking in the rearview mirror. The same recipe will be applied by the technician whether or not he passes in El Plantío. The goal of Espanyol does not understand supplies.

For this reason, and with his will to keep to all players plugged in during the campaign, Moreno will make changes in the lineup that played in Las Palmas on Sunday. Oier Olazábal, crucial against Llagostera, will return to the goal after the Diego López’s mistake that led to the expulsion of Lluís López. The central defender, who will not be able to play against Castellón, will repeat with Calero in the center of the rear, a couple that started strongly in the preseason.

With magnifying glass, as usual I know They will look at the homegrown players and those star signings that did not stop shining. Pol Lozano, who hardly has any chances in the league, and Vargas represent both sides better than anyone. By having players from the first team with a subsidiary number, the coach will not be able to give the youngsters too many minutes, if perhaps players like Ricard Pujol, Max Svensson or Jofre Carreras.

Before him Llagostera, Espanyol needed an extension to go round. This afternoon an even bigger battle is expected against a Burgos that will have the support of a thousand spectators and that is built to rise. A story that Vicente Moreno’s team also knows this season.