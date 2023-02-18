The Medellín square, which houses the world-famous sculptures of Colombian painter Fernando Botero, has become the center of a heated debate that questions whether Colombia’s second city privileges tourists while denying space for its inhabitants. After Mayor Daniel Quintero decided to surround the plaza with police fences and put up 24-hour surveillance, the 90-year-old artist who donated the works to the city showed his disagreement.

“I have carefully followed the news about Plaza Botero, both those that talk about security problems, and the latter about its closure. For this reason, I want to express that my will has always been that this space be for all citizens and that the Museum of Antioquia be its main caretaker,” said Botero in a letter that he sent to the director of the Museum and asked that they transfer him to the Town hall. The Museum was not previously informed of the intervention.

The most recognized Colombian artist in the world was clear in his letter: “that the city move freely, that is how it should be,” he writes. Mayor Quintero has responded that it is not a “closure” but a “hug” and has blamed the media, which according to him have “blurred the management.” “Plaza Botero has never been, nor will it be closed, we deeply believe in public space,” the president replies.

Currently, however, the square is surrounded by police fences and there are three checkpoints where agents decide who passes and who does not. Inside are the 23 sculptures by Botero. Thus, civil organizations complain, it is segregated and it is decided that tourists enter, but not the historic inhabitants of downtown Medellín. “This city is a product for foreigners and not for those who reside and survive on and on the streets, who constantly do so in the midst of social indolence,” said spokesmen for the Everyday Homeless Corporation, which defends the rights of people in extreme poverty that have usually inhabited Plaza Botero and its surroundings. “Medellín is a showcase city,” they say.

Since before the artist’s donation in 1997, the square has been inhabited by sex workers and homeless people. For years they have coexisted with tourists and visitors who came to see the postcard of the city, to touch the tongue of the sculpture of the dog or the member of the gladiator, to take photos with the sculptures that became the image of the city. But, after the pandemic, the security situation deteriorated and robberies occurred that ended up immortalized in viral videos.

That, that of security, is the argument of the Mayor’s Office to enclose the space. Quintero has said that in the first week of the fencing “the entry filters favored the capture of three people, the confiscation of bladed weapons, a traumatic weapon and narcotics.” And that his intervention closed with “zero high-impact crimes and happy tourists.”

However, not only Botero is dissatisfied; This Friday, social organizations demonstrated in the square and, with photographs of street dwellers, made an SOS for that space, while denouncing that it is a privatization of public space. “It seems to me that it is the beginning of another phase of what is called the city project, the question is: city for whom? It is not for the inhabitants that we feel excluded from the public space”, says Carlos, a person who has lived on the street for 7 years. “The idea of ​​closing this space is sold because of insecurity, consumption, street sales and prostitution, but one wonders why they don’t rather make a public space program that is not for the exclusion of the citizen”, questions the gentleman .

Sex workers and red (coffee) sellers have also organized and, with the advice of lawyers, sent a right to petition Mayor Quintero. They demand that he explain the instructions that the Police have to “define the entry criteria for citizens”, that he show the administrative act that delimits the zone of tolerance for sex work, that I explained what high-impact crimes have decreased in the Plaza and to reveal the acts of social attention that they do in the area, among other questions.

Valery Parra Ramírez, a transgender woman who works as a prostitute in the center of Medellín, told the EFE news agency that this intervention “is not a hug, it is a persecution” for the sex workers by removing them from a place that represents “the ceiling , food, the education of the children and the daily sustenance”. “Maestro Botero, who made this plaza possible, celebrated its opening with whores next to him. He said that we were also welcome, but now morality has aesthetic criteria, ”he told that agency.

No one denies that after the pandemic, situations of insecurity have arisen, even involving female workers in the area and robberies with high levels of violence. However, for the social organizations that demonstrate against the closure, Quintero’s decision is only an aesthetic solution. “The problems of a city do not disappear by installing fences and depriving the vulnerable population of public space,” says El Derecho a No Obedecer, which is linked to the Otraparte corporation, owned by the philosopher Fernando González, another icon of Antioquian culture.

After the bloody years of drug violence, the city has made enormous efforts to show itself transformed. Its internationalization has always been at the heart of different municipal administrations. “In that image that wants to give itself of perfection, of a city that recovered all those problems, the Plaza becomes a stark X-ray of the task not done,” María del Rosario Escobar, director of the Museum of Antioquia, told EL PAÍS.

“The center has the problems of the peripheries, with inhabitants who are below the poverty line and live in seedy places, migrants, poor souls discarded from the productive system, unemployed people,” adds Escobar, who recalls that already a Once Quintero closed the Plaza with “terrible results.” For her, more than closing what needs to be done is working with the violated people so that they integrate into the public space and identify the dark forces that have put the square into a new dynamic of violence.

As in 2002, when Plaza Botero was inaugurated, the city is debating a city model. “What the mayor is proposing is to return to that time of denial of public space, which was so common in the 90s. We cannot give up. What is at stake is the city model and a new citizen pact against people who have historically been denied the right to be there,” concludes Escobar, while warning that the Mayor’s Office has plans to permanently close the space.

