The achievement of obtain US citizenship It is, for many people, a dream come true, and that is why the Citizenship and Immigration Service (Uscisfor its acronym in English) makes sure that the moment when these migrants become Americans is unforgettable.

In that line, frequently Uscis organizes special ceremonies to deliver citizenships together in very prestigious and iconic places for the country, as occurred in the last few hours. The entity, as shared on its official X account, delivered a total of 300 citizenships at the Coronado Performing Arts Center.

“At the Coronado Performing Arts Center, more than 300 people took center stage as new U.S. citizens,” the organization wrote in the post, adding: “It was a powerful and inspiring ceremony, marking a new chapter for each participant and their families.“Congratulations to everyone on this important milestone!”

It should be noted that This achievement means a great life opportunity Not only for those who obtain the citizenship they have sought for a long time after going through the procedures and submitting forms, but also for their relatives, who can obtain important benefits in this regard.

What is the Coronado Performing Arts Center in the United States, where Uscis granted citizenships?

According to its own official website, the Coronado Performing Arts Center It is a theater that opened its doors on October 9, 1927. as such and with an atmospheric style movie theater with architectures that, over the years, became iconic for the culture of the entire United States.

Without going any further, This iconic place It was the setting for “countless movie-loving couples on their first date” and a place for children to go out on Saturdays to watch cartoons and movies until 1984,” which is why it acquired a prestige that today places it in a very important position at a national level.

And everything has improved since 2001, when, according to their website, they completed a very important and “necessary” structural renovation with the support of the entire Rockford community, individuals and corporations.The theatre was reborn in January 2001 in its original grand style. as a state-of-the-art entertainment and show center,” they say.