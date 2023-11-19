LeVar Burton has spent much of his career encouraging children to read. He now urges them to listen—to really listen.

They can develop that skill, and an ear for mysteries, in “Sound Detectives,” a new podcast on SiriusXM for elementary-age audiences that’s part mystery, part science, and part comedy adventure. “Sound Detectives” features Burton as a fictional inventor of the same name.

“In a sense, ‘LeVar Burton’ has achieved iconic status,” said Burton, 66.. “And it’s fun for me to lean into that. “It’s also an opportunity for me to introduce ‘LeVar’ to another generation.”

On television, Burton played Kunta Kinte in “Roots” and Geordi La Forge in “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” But to many American parents, he is best known from his childhood as the host of “Reading Rainbow,” the Emmy-winning public television series that explored books for young readers from 1983 to 2006.

The LeVar Burton of the 10-part series “Sound Detectives” is an audiophile who plans to open the Museum of Sound. But he discovers that the sounds are separating from their sources and disappearing.

He hires a detective, Detective Hunch, and sends him one of his inventions to be his assistant: Audie, a walking, talking ear. In each episode, Hunch and Audie analyze a wandering sound, identify it and return it to its origins, while trying to unmask the Sound Swindler, the human culprit behind the disappearances.

Once the missing sound is returned, listeners hear an interview with real experts who address it in their work.

The podcast “appeals to a child’s innate curiosity about the world around them and introduces them to parts of the world they may not have been exposed to yet,” Burton said.

“Sound Detectives” visits places like Yellowstone National Park, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and the streets of Bangalore (now Bengaluru), India. The sounds can be difficult to identify; one was recorded on Mars.

In addition to investigating physics and acoustics, the podcast includes information on auditory biology (even most adults are probably not aware that ears influence taste) and one episode examines how deaf people experience sound as vibration.

“One of the attractive exercises we are doing here is getting children to listen critically to the world” Burton said. “Let them use their powers of discernment, which is one of my favorite words.”.

LAUREL GRAEBER. THE NEW YORK TIMES