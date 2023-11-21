Squatting on a large surface of paper with a paintbrush hanging between his legs. Sitting on stage while the audience approaches to cut her clothes with scissors. Blow soap bubbles to make musical sounds. These are some of the actions taken in the name of art in “Out of Bounds: Japanese Women Artists in Fluxus” at the Japan Society in New York, an exhibition that focuses on four revolutionary women, Shigeko Kubota, Takako Saito, Mieko Shiomi and Yoko Ono.

Fluxus was founded in the early 1960s and paved the way for conceptual art, minimalism, performance and video. Instead of creating traditional paintings or sculptures, these artists did things like play games, send postcards, cook, and offer instructions inspired by musical scores. (Composer John Cage was a central figure.) There was a logic—or antilogic—to this approach. The serious, “rational” society had produced mass destruction in the 20th century. Perhaps novel methods of producing culture could serve as a template for a new society.

The exhibition, organized by Midori Yoshimoto and Tiffany Lambert, with Ayaka Iida, features around 150 objects, ranging from boxes full of curios to videos, films and photographs.

One of the things that immediately jumps out is how international Fluxus was. Kubota and Shiomi moved to New York in 1964—partly because they felt their prospects in Japan were limited—and quickly became involved with Fluxus. Kubota’s infamous “Vagina Painting” (1965) was a performance in which she placed a paintbrush in her underwear or inserted the paintbrush into her body (the details are unclear) and strutted across a large surface of paper. The idea of ​​“giving birth” to a painting and using the body in such a crudely basic way was echoed in the feminist art of Ana Mendieta and Marina Abramovic. In a way, this serves as a precursor to all current body performance.

Information theory was flourishing along with game theory—and games. These artists turned to chess, a medieval game of war and strategy, approaching it in an absurd and playful way, granting it an exalted status. Saito’s imaginative and beautifully crafted chess sets rank among the best works here.

Shiomi emerged from experimental music and improvisation. A video projected here shows her in 1961 with the Ongaku Group, a Japanese noise and sound ensemble, blowing soap bubbles.

And then there was Yoko Ono. Here you can see her “Cut Piece,” presented in New York in 1965 and filmed by the Maysles brothers. lYou see her sitting on stage while members of the audience come to cut off her clothes. “Cut Piece” has been performed by people all over the world and has taken on new meaning based on the time and setting.

Of course, Ono became best known outside the avant-garde art world as John Lennon’s partner—and, for decades, was the scapegoat for the breakup of the Beatles.

American artist David Horvitz reverses this scenario with a t-shirt that reads: “John Lennon Broke Up Fluxus.” This isn’t 100 percent true: George Maciunas, the Lithuanian-born artist who was a driving force behind Fluxus, died in 1978, and the movement struggled after that. However, after marrying Lennon in 1969, Ono became apprehensive about sitting alone on stage while strangers approached her with scissors.

“Out of Bounds” offers a new way of thinking about Fluxus, placing the contributions of Japanese women at the center. The exposition also seems to suggest that perhaps Fluxus never dissolved, but continues every time we play “Sound Chess” or, following Ono’s suggestion in “Map Piece” (1964), “Draw a map to get lost.”

By: MARTHA SCHWENDENER