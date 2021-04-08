In 2009, in the midst of a major economic crisis that hit the automotive sector, General Motors (GM) announced the sale of your brand of Hummer SUVs to the Chinese company Sichuan Tengzhong Heavy Industrial Machinery.

Tengzhong became the owner of the brand, the commercial rights, the licensing rights necessary for the manufacture of Hummer vehicles as well as the existing agreements with the dealerships of the SUV manufacturer. Hummer had become a heavy drag on GM and for years it was the example of the North American cult of large, heavy and fuel-consuming vehicles.

Now the manufacturer General Motors has presented the new Hummer EV, its first electric SUV that has three engines that develop up to 842 horsepower and offers a ‘zero emissions’ range of more than 480 kilometers thanks to its double-stacked Ultium battery pack. The vehicle will also be available with lower powered mechanics.

Among other features, the Hummer is equipped with smart technology designed to improve on- and off-road routes, which is why it is offered with the myGMC mobile application, which not only helps to plan the route, but also allows to know where the closest charging points are.

At the moment it will only go on sale in the United States, where the manufacturer already admits reservations of the model through its website. It will hit the market from 2023 and at a starting price of about $ 79,995. The first version to reach the market will be the Pick-Up or truck, which will advance its arrival next fall.

“The Hummer offers an exceptional balance of on-road performance and off-road capability, enhanced by a unique structure that enables our unique outdoor experience,” stressed the model’s chief engineer. To the Oppenheiser.

An icon of the US Army.



The iconic Hummer was for many years the reference vehicle of the United States Army. The HMMV was originally manufactured by AM General Corporation for the US government and military. AM General decided to start selling vehicles for civilians at the end of the 1980s. For civil use, the brand marketed two models smaller than the one intended for military use, called H2 and H3, and renamed the original model H1. .

This imposing model was powered by a 6.5 V8 diesel engine. L turbocharged that developed 205 CV of maximum power and 597 Nm of torque. Its qualities as an off-road stand out especially for its height to the ground of 40 cm., With self-locking differentials on both axles, winch that supports 5.5 t and 17-inch diameter two-piece wheels.

Hummer EV Features



The new model is no less aesthetically imposing, but it has become a 5 meter long ‘green giant’ with a wheelbase of 3.22 meters. It will have heights with attack, departure and ventral angles of 49.6, 49 and 34.4 degrees respectively, which together with the 33 cm of suspension travel and the 81.3 cm of wading depth will allow it to practically circumvent any type of unevenness in the terrain.

It will also have two specific modes to scale: the CrabWalk and the Exrtact Mode. With the first can be moved laterally while the second raises the body by another 15.6 cm to cope with much more rugged terrain.