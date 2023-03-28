Friday, March 10, 2023



Updated 03/28/2023



Modern, intelligent and electrified, the iconic MG brand has celebrated the success it has recorded since it landed in the Region at the hands of Grupo Huertas, approximately six months ago. It was then that Murcia Móvil opened its doors, a dealership that this week hosted the official opening of its facilities.

With sustainable, safe, intelligent and quality vehicles, the firm aspires to become a new benchmark in electric mobility, making it accessible to all audiences and responding to the current needs of drivers.

The presentation was attended by the vice president of MG Spain, Pedro García, who addressed a few words to the attendees, thanking Grupo Huertas for betting on MG in the Region, and highlighting the qualities and values ​​of the brand, which contributes “sustainable driving for all and 7 years warranty offered by the manufacturer.

During the event, in which the different ranges available were exhibited, the manager of MG Murcia Móvil, Santiago Pérez, highlighted that “this year, in 2023, a new horizon opens that we are looking forward to: continue working to grow in this Community and bring our premium options closer to all people”.

The event was attended by clients and representatives of the business fabric, who were able to enjoy a meal at this center, located in the El Tiro Industrial Estate.

Dynamism, sustainability and creativity



Murcia Móvil has a specialized work team that guarantees close treatment and a personalized assistance service, offering solutions that represent new ways of getting around. Their cars represent dynamism, sustainability and creativity, values ​​that define MG.

Added to these qualities is the innovation that has always characterized the British brand, whose history dates back to 1924, when it began to become popular for manufacturing sports cars that were exciting, practical, safe and with excellent value for money.

Options that over time have evolved to the current models it offers, among which the premium SUV stands out, which is already a trend in the market in its two versions, HS gasoline and EHS plug-in hybrid. As for the EHS, its modern hybrid engine allows it to offer a very low consumption of 1.8 liters/100 km, in addition to offering up to 52 km of 100% electric autonomy, 258 HP of combined power and a generous storage space of 448 liters.

Francisco Vidal, Pedro Garcia and Santiago Perez.



Javier Carrion / AGM







Other flagships are the Marvel R Electric and the renewed ZS EV. The first, a 100% electric option, combines spectacular design and is characterized by its futuristic exterior. Elegant and comfortable, the ZS EV combines, for its part, comfort and autonomy, being one of the best 100% electric SUVs in value for money on the market.

Among the other models available, the recent addition of the MG4 model also stands out, the 100% electric compact from MG that brings electric mobility closer to all audiences due to its competitive price.

As a whole, MG is differentiated by its range of electric models, although it is also possible to find plug-in hybrids and gasoline.

50 points of sale



Murcia is an example of the success that MG is experiencing in Spain, where it is growing exponentially. Its acceptance is reflected in the consolidated network of dealers it has, which is present in all the autonomous communities and is made up of 50 points of sale and after-sales.