The emergence of covid-19 caused a first problem of lack of liquidity in SMEs, freelancers and companies due to the confinement. Shortly after, another solvency was added due to the inability to repay the loans. The Official Credit Institute (ICO) had up to 100,000 million for these needs, but also added another 40,000 million in guarantees to finance investment projects, with the aim that companies are not paralyzed.

From this investment line, 11,050 million have been released. Of these, 5,000 are intended for SMEs and the self-employed. Until May 15, according to market sources, 4,255 million have been consumed and have generated financing for 5,324 million.

The banks have communicated this situation to the ICO and, to prevent the funds from running out, it has been decided to release another 15,000 million in a new tranche. Of the amount, 10,000 million must go to investment projects of SMEs and the self-employed. Banks expect to have this money available in a few days.

Of the 11,050 million euros initially released, 5,371 have been consumed, which has allowed financing to reach 6,945 million. Looking at these figures, one might think that there is still a lot left, but the problem is that the pull of SMEs and the self-employed has almost exhausted its section, although there is room for the rest.

96,500 million in State guarantees

In total, counting the set of ICO lines for liquidity and investment, until May 15, guarantees for 96,512 million euros have been consumed. Including the part that the banks that give the loans put, almost 127,000 million in financing have been mobilized. 98% of the operations (not the amount) have gone to SMEs and the self-employed. The Government decided a few weeks ago that entities will be able to extend loan moratoriums for more than two years.

The ICO investment line did not initially arouse much enthusiasm among entities. In fact, in financial media it was commented that it would have much less pull than that of loans. However, the arrival of the economic recovery has made it more attractive for smaller companies in the market.

The line has several sections. The first allows access to guaranteed financing, either through financial entities or financing channeled through the Alternative Fixed Income Market (MARF), to companies that are in bankruptcy agreement and up-to-date with their payments.

This will allow companies that are in the execution phase of the agreement to access public guarantees under similar conditions to the rest, provided that as of December 31, 2019 they were up to date with their obligations under the agreement.

“Financial entities must keep their clients’ working capital lines open until June 30, keep the costs of new guaranteed loans in line with the financing received before covid-19 and not condition the approval of loans on the contracting by the client of any other service or product ”, the regulations require.

There is also a section for the tourism, hospitality and related activities sector, for new investments and liquidity needs.

The bank has 57.7 billion in arrears

Financial entities maintained moratoriums on mortgage and consumer loans at the end of April for an outstanding balance pending amortization of 57,696 million, according to the Bank of Spain. Moratoriums allow you to pay only interest, leaving aside the principal of the debt. It includes both those known as legal moratoriums, established in a mandatory manner by the Government, and sectoral ones, promoted voluntarily by financial institutions. The sector granted 1.47 million moratoriums, but some 118,000 credits remain alive. For the three types of moratorium, the vast majority of the beneficiaries – more than 70% – are salaried.

In the mortgages of the legal moratorium there is a capital pending amortization of 20,524 million. In loans other than mortgages, the entities had an outstanding balance of 2,905 million. To these moratoriums must be added those voluntarily enabled by the banks, which had an outstanding debt of 34,267 million euros. The deferrals decided voluntarily by the banks have a longer term than the legal moratoriums.