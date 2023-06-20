Amid the stunning scenery and rich history of Iceland stands a museum that has left many a visitor stumped: the Icelandic Phaloteca, a museum located in the country’s capital, which is recognized for being unique in its kind, as it houses an extraordinary collection of penises and reproductive organs of various species.

(You may be interested in: What is the true average size of the penis?).

Founded by historian Sigurður Hjartarson, this project began as a small private collection displaying penises of Icelandic wild and domestic animals. However, over timethe collection expanded and gained international recognition, attracting the attention of scientists, curious people, and tourists from all over the world.

In fact, one of his latest acquisitions caught the attention of the press around the world. As a new attraction for visitors, this curious place decided to add a mold of the genitals of the iconic guitarist and singer Jimi Hendrix.

This piece, made from a replica of the artist’s phallus made in 1968, even has a certificate of authenticity attached to the base of the art piece that can prove its veracity.

(Do not stop reading: Penis size has increased in recent years: it does not apply to all men).

A joke that went far

It should be noted that, according to the news agency EFEthis really started with a joke. It was 1974 when Hjartarson received a bull’s penis, a long, dry organ, as a gift from the staff of the school he ran in Akranes, Iceland.

This joke became something periodic and several teachers continued to bring the man phalluses. It was then that years later, in 1997, he decided to found the museum.

Now, the main goal of the Icelandic Phaloteca today is to educate and entertain visitors about the diversity of sexual anatomy in the animal kingdom. The collection has more than 200 penises and reproductive organs of mammals, including whales, seals, polar bears, elephants, wolves, and many other animals.

“Museum visitors will find fifty-five specimens belonging to seventeen types of whalesone taken from a wandering polar bear, thirty-six specimens belonging to seven different types of seals and walruses, and one hundred and fifteen specimens from twenty different types of land mammals”, can be read on the official website.

(Keep reading: After years with a penis on my arm, it was finally put in the right place.)

Prices, rates and schedules

The museum is open from Sunday to Sunday, from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm at night. The entrance has a cost of 2,500 Icelandic crowns, which is equivalent to 76,266 Colombian pesos.

More news

‘Penis size is not among the most important characteristics’: expert

Driver’s license: Today is the deadline to renew it! Learn how to do it here

Batteries: this alert signal would indicate that something bad is happening in your ears

Laura Natalia Bohorquez Roncancio

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL