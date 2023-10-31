After the success of the 2023 edition, the countdown begins for the appointment with The ICE St. Moritz, the event that will transform the famous Engadine town into an open-air museum of one-of-a-kind cars for the entire weekend of 23 and 24 February 2024. As always, the nerve center will be the iced lakea magical setting where the public of collectors will be able to enjoy the beauty of real pieces of art, enhanced by the majesty of the landscape.

The format of the last edition has been confirmed

On Friday 23rd, dedicated to static exposure, the cars will be presented to the public and the media. The owners will have the opportunity to tell them, to share their history and uniqueness, while the jury will have an initial moment of evaluation. Saturday 24th will be, however, more dynamic. The cars will put on a truly breathtaking show as they parade across the frozen lake. On this track, by its insidious nature and, also for this reason, so attractive and exciting, the real challenge for owners driving will be to find the right harmony between speed, elegance and aesthetics of movement.

The four categories

1. Barchettas on the Lake – two-seater racing cars, renamed with the lucky term used for the first time by Giovanni Canestrini in reference to the historic Ferrari 166 in 1948, which in this location seem to find their natural habitat with subtle irony;

2. Open wheels – extraordinary single-seaters from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s, the golden era of car racing, conceived expressly for track driving and in which mechanical engineering coexists in perfect symbiosis with the beauty of the shapes;

3. Concept Cars & One Offs – unique specimens, born from the creative genius of visionary minds, or tailor-made according to the taste, character and personality of their owner;

4. Icons on Wheels – timeless class and charm for these emblematic cars, endowed with a regal composure that will always be current, while remaining equally a testimony to the fashion and style of an era.

All that remains is to wait for nature to take its course and for the frozen lake to be ready to offer its unique atmosphere again this year.