Countdown to The ICE, the international elegance competition that will bring the most iconic and exclusive cars to St. Moritz on 23 and 24 February, attracting hundreds of collectors and motoring enthusiasts. The selection of the participating cars is underway and the number and quality of the applications confirm the recognition of the event among the most followed and loved competitions even in the world of high-level international collecting. The task of the jurors, whose names have finally been made known, will therefore be difficult, amidst important confirmations and new authoritative voices. Here they are:

Marco Makaus

Creator and Patron of The ICE St. Moritz, he collaborates in various capacities in the creation of many classic and vintage car events, including Mille Miglia and Villa d'Este Style. He participated in the first Concours d'Elegance in 1989, and has been part of various international juries.

Richard Suitable

The first of the new entries of this edition. One of the world's leading experts on classic cars, as well as an award-winning author of books on the automobile and French style, he is a member of the board of the Mullin Automotive Museum Foundation and of the selection committee at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, where he is also a judge for more than thirty years.

Massimo Delbò

A true historian of classic cars, he collaborates with the most prestigious automotive publications, including Octane Magazine and Cavallino, and boasts various participations on juries of international events.

Mathias Doutreleau

Founder and former director of The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, the signature event of Monterey Car Week. In 2016 he relaunched the Concours d'Elégance Suisse, the historic Geneva elegance competition and is still its president today.

Vanessa Marcais

Having grown up around classic cars, she soon became passionate about it and made it her profession. She is the creator, together with her husband Flavien Marçais, of the GT & Sports Car Cup, an invitation-only series of historic car races promoted by their Automobiles Historiques brand. She is also an esteemed event curator.

Norman Foster

An internationally renowned British architect and designer, he is one of the greatest exponents of contemporary architecture, as well as the designer of the futuristic Chesa Futura in St. Moritz.

Christian Jott Jenny

New name within the jury, but a fixed point of reference for The ICE since its first edition. His presence as Mayor of St. Moritz and a man of culture strengthens the institutional bond with the city and confirms the value of the event also at a local level.

Michele Lupi

An internationally renowned journalist, he was the editor of publications such as GQ, Rolling Stone, Icon and Icon Design. Chosen by Tod's as Men's Collection Visionary, his gaze recognizes quality and style, whether it be music, design or classic cars.

Philip Rathgen

CEO of Classic Driver, he is one of the most influential figures in the world of classic cars. He has participated in many juries of international events, such as the Villa d'Este elegance competition and the Gold Coast Motor Festival in Hong Kong.

Augustin Sabatié-Garat

A prominent personality in the international auction scene, he has collaborated with RM Sotheby's since 2012, where he currently holds the role of Director of Sales for the EMEA markets. A great enthusiast and profound connoisseur of vintage cars, he regularly takes part in rallies and track races throughout Europe.

Rolf Sachs

Artist, designer and philanthropist, he is one of the key personalities in the cultural fabric of the city of St. Moritz. His work moves between minimalism and surrealism, just like the aesthetics of the cars that will parade on the frozen lake.

The news also concerns the categories of cars in competition. Following the evaluation of the applications received, in fact, the committee decided to add a fifth category to “further enhance some cars with a list of successes or a history of particular importance in the racing field”.

The selections are still open. Between Barchettas on the Lake, Open wheels, Concept Cars & One Offs, Icons on Wheels, there is also space for Racing Legends, for an edition that promises to be the most roaring ever!