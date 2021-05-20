In January, Liam Neeson, 68, announced to Entertainment Tonight (ET) that he was ready to retire from action movies. “There are a couple more that I am going to do, hopefully and if COVID-19 allows us, but after those I don’t think I will continue in this,” he explained.

After this news, the actor indicated that, although he will move away from that genre, there are some films that will be released in 2021. One of them is The ice road, a story that has already presented its first official trailer.

The ice road trailer

What is The ice road about?

The synopsis tells us this: “After the collapse of a remote diamond mine in the far north of Canada, a driver (Liam Neeson) must lead an impossible rescue mission over a frozen ocean to save a group of trapped miners. Fighting against the thaw and a massive storm, they discover that the real threat is yet to come. “

The ice road will have a premiere in various cinemas worldwide, but it will also reach Netflix, a company that acquired its rights in March 2021 to broadcast it in the US At the moment, it has not been revealed when it will be available for Latin America and Europe in said service.

Liam Neeson’s retirement from action movies

In conversation with ET, Liam Neeson indicated that, although he no longer contemplates the action tapes in his future, he would agree to return to them for two particular cases: if Patty Jenkins offered him the role of Zeus in Wonder Woman 3 and if Disney allows him to return as Jedi Master Qui -Gon Jinn from the saga Star Wars in the spin off about Obi-Wan Kenobi.