Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The final qualifiers for the UAE Ice Hockey League season (20-21) will start tomorrow, with the participation of four teams: Storms Abu Dhabi, Thebes Al Ain, White Bears and Mighty Camels.

The Golden Square will witness its first meeting in the match between the “White Bears” and “Mighty Camels” back and forth tomorrow (Sunday) at the ski hall in Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi, while the other two sides of the Golden Square meet, “Storms Abu Dhabi” and last season’s champion Team “” Thebes Al Ain »going on Monday March 29th at the” Hili “gymnasium in Al Ain city, and back on Wednesday, March 31st in Abu Dhabi.

The four teams had secured qualification to the league’s semi-finals, after winning the first four places in the league matches, which began on January 24, and each team fought eight matches.

The “White Bears” team got 20 points, the “Thebes Al Ain” team came second with 17 points, and the third came the “Storms Abu Dhabi” team with 12 points, the fourth came the “Mighty Camels” team with 7 points, and the fifth came the “Scorpene” team, which came out of the competition with 3 points. Just.

According to the schedule of the Emirates Ice Hockey League matches, next Friday was set as the date for the final match between the teams that equaled the total points during the round-trip matches of the qualifying stage, and on Sunday and Tuesday 4 and April 6, the date for the final of the Emirates Ice Hockey League back and forth, provided that a match will be held. A comma on April 7 in the event of a tie between the two finalists in the total points.