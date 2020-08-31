President of the Russian Ice Hockey Federation Vladislav Tretyak said that the members of the Council of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) are not afraid if the championship matches are not held in Minsk, writes about this TASS.

Tretyak added that there are nuances in Minsk, but so far the federation has no reason to cancel the tournament in the capital of Belarus. “IIHF is out of politics, we work for sports, for hockey. The main thing for us is to develop hockey in other countries and carry out everything that we have planned, ”he said.

The World Championship is to be held in Riga and Minsk from May 21 to June 6, 2021.

Tretyak also stressed that one should follow the events in Belarus, while the last championship there showed excellent results.

Earlier, the head of the Latvian government, Krisjanis Karins, said that the republic in the current political situation cannot hold the world ice hockey championship together with Belarus next year.