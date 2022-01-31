Scrat has been one of the favorite characters of Ice Age fans since the film was released on March 2, 2002. His scenes, but especially how he ends up losing his acorn, has stole more than one laugh.

With more than one appearance throughout the history of the franchise, it was recently revealed that Scrat will not be able to be part of the new material that Disney presents. In a legal dispute, which began 20 years ago, Ivy ‘Supersonic’ Silberstein managed to be recognized as its sole author.

“No Scrat in Ice Age 6. Thank you @WaltDisneyCo @abigaildisney for respecting my trademarks and Sqrat, which I created on May 19, 1999. It’s been 20 years since that March 2, 2002, the premiere date of the first film. It has been a struggle! I won!” the woman wrote on her official Twitter account.

Although this change of authorship, which passes to Silberstein, limits the character’s appearance in a future film, more than one hopes that the artist and Disney, owner of Blue Sky Studios, a company that included the squirrel in Ice Age can reach a participation agreement.

Scrat’s iconic scenes in Ice Age

ice age 1

The movie that introduced us to Scrat gave us a look at the saber-toothed squirrel, an acorn thief looking for a place to store it. After finding it, she ends up forming a crack that will trigger a catastrophe that almost ends her life. After escaping, he is crushed by a mammoth.

ice age 3

Scrat steals an acorn again, but it is taken from him by Scratte, a female squirrel. Although he falls in love with her, he soon realizes that she is her rival. After a fight, they both hang off a cliff, but Scrat, being a flying squirrel, manages to escape.

As the scenes go by, we see Scrat and Scratte arriving in the underworld. They fall in love and leave the acorn aside. While building a home, Scrat is disappointed in her for her attitude, and sneaks off in search of her beloved acorn. Scratte’s fury causes the ground they are standing on to erupt, returning Scrat to the surface. Once again, he lost his beloved food.

Ice Age 4

The movie lets us see Scrat and his acorn reach the center of the Earth. The squirrel starts running over the core to catch its food but it causes the landmass to break up and continents to form. In the end, he manages to grab the acorn from him, but after falling on an ice floe, he loses it again.