The International Criminal Court rejected the arguments of the Government of Venezuela, which had asked to stop an investigation by the Hague court for crimes against humanity allegedly committed in the country since 2014 and of which the Venezuelan State is directly accused. The Court authorized the prosecutor, Karim Khan, to continue the investigations as part of the case, opened in November 2021.

The Venezuelan Government, chaired by Nicolás Maduro, reacted after the International Criminal Court (ICC) announced on March 1 that it will continue with investigations into alleged crimes against humanity committed by the State, after the country had appealed the carrying out the investigation in 2023.

According to a statement released on social networks by the Executive, Venezuela considers that the ICC is trying to use international criminal justice mechanisms for political purposes. From Maduro's political circle, they insist that the indicated crimes are being investigated and punished by the Venezuelan justice authorities.

The ICC Appeals Chamber did not give rise to the arguments presented by the Government last November, which maintained that crimes against humanity have not been committed in Venezuela, but that these are “a handful of incidents” investigated at the national level. and that they do not need intervention from international justice.

Venezuela rejects the unfounded decision of the Preliminary Chamber of the International Criminal Court, which seeks to hide the truth about Venezuela, in an obvious case of political instrumentalization against the country.



In June 2023, the Preliminary Chamber allowed the prosecutor to resume the investigation, considering that Venezuela's internal judicial processes did not adequately reflect the magnitude of the case and showed “inexplicable periods of inactivity,” as cited by EFE.

Judge Marc Perrin de Brichambaut, when reading the decision of the Appeals Chamber, confirmed the authorization to continue with the investigation, unanimously rejecting the six arguments presented by Caracas against this measure. Meanwhile, he authorized the prosecutor, Karim Khan, to continue the investigations.

Why is the ICC investigating the Government of Venezuela?

The prosecution announced the opening of the investigation in November 2021, after a preliminary examination begun in 2018 based on a referral from Peru, Argentina, Canada, Colombia, Chile and Paraguay, which reported alleged crimes against humanity in Venezuela since February 2014.

Anti-government protests took place for several months in 2017, a year that was marked by accusations of torture, arbitrary arrests and abuses by security forces. The protests left 125 dead.

Caracas requested in April 2022 to postpone the ICC investigations in favor of the Venezuelan authorities, who would continue with their own investigations. However, seven months later, Khan asked the Pre-Trial Chamber for permission to resume the investigation, arguing that Venezuela was not doing enough in the case, a request that was granted last June.

In the November hearings, the Venezuelan Foreign Minister, Yvan Gil, affirmed that national justice was already acting and mentioned that more than 255 State agents had been charged, 64 accused and 62 convicted for cases of human rights violations, the which are of interest to the ICC.

Gil regretted that the ICC did not respect the principle of complementarity, designed to avoid overlaps in investigations. In response, the prosecutor noted that his investigation was in the preliminary phase and that it was unreasonable to expect him to be able to identify suspects or establish the scope of the case, contradicting Caracas' position, which questioned the legal and substantial validity of the request for resumption. Of the investigation.

Now, Khan will be able to continue investigating alleged crimes against humanity.

With EFE and Reuters