The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Khan, rebuked Venezuela this Monday for the lack of “concrete implementation of laws and practices” to protect the rights of civilians and prevent the prosecution’s investigations “remaining in progress.” course and are active.

In his speech at the annual meeting of ICC member countries, Khan insisted in Venezuela on “the need to protect the rights of civilians, including children, and to release those detained for political reasons, just like any other person.” ». that he has protested peacefully” and regretted that he has not “seen the concrete implementation of laws and practices in Venezuela that he expected.” On Sunday, thousands of Venezuelans around the world protested to demand that the court be more diligent in its investigations.

In March, the CPI dismissed the appeal against the resumption of the investigation opened into the Government of Nicolás Maduro in November 2021 for alleged crimes against humanity in Venezuela, who had resorted to the “principle of complementarity”, which should prevent overlapping. investigations, to request the closure of the case opened in the prosecutor’s office of the international court.

«The ball is in Venezuela’s court. The path of complementarity is running out», Khan warned.









«Our independent investigations continue. “They have always been parallel, they are active, and we are collaborating and working closely with a variety of partners to fulfill our responsibilities, so that all lives matter the same,” said the prosecutor.

And he added: «Venezuelans have the same right to justice as the families I met in Libya or Bangladesh in the last two weeks. “This couldn’t be more basic, but it’s worth underscoring that imperative in terms of the decisions my office is making.”

Furthermore, the prosecutor stressed that, on his trip to Caracas in April of this year, he already highlighted to the Venezuelan authorities “the need to see real momentum and progress” and noted that “there has been a continuous commitment, there have been sustained discussions about complementarity, but complementarity cannot be an endless story.

He also urged Caracas to allow representatives of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights to enter Venezuela, as had been promised “previously in writing,” and urged them to “cooperate in a more tangible way” with the CPI prosecutor’s office. .

Last August, Khan already claimed to be “actively monitoring” the situation in Venezuela and stressed that he is “independently evaluating” the “multiple reports of cases of violence and other complaints” about possible crimes after the presidential elections of July 28. . .

The National Electoral Council (CNE) declared the victory of Nicolás Maduro, but the opposition denounced fraud and alleged that its candidate, Edmundo González Urrutia, was the winner according to data from the voting records provided by volunteers and other workers in the process. . electoral.

The CNE has said that these minutes are “false” but despite the requests of local and international leaders, it has not presented any others to certify Maduro’s victory.