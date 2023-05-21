The leadership of the ICC declared the unacceptability of the announcement by Russia on the wanted list of its prosecutor and judges

The Presidium of the Assembly of States Parties to the International Criminal Court (ICC) commented on Russia’s decision to put their prosecutors and judges on the wanted list. About it informs press office of the court.

In particular, the leadership of the ICC considered such measures by Moscow unacceptable. “The Court will unswervingly fulfill its legitimate mandate to ensure accountability for the most serious crimes of concern to the entire international community,” the statement said.

The ICC also called on States parties to the Rome Statute to step up their efforts to protect the court, its officers and staff, and to ensure the organization’s ability to continue to fulfill its independent mandate.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs put on the wanted list the ICC prosecutor Karim Khan, who issued a warrant for the “arrest” of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Prior to this, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation opened a criminal case against the prosecutor and judges for making an illegal decision against the head of a foreign state, who, according to the department, enjoys absolute immunity from the jurisdiction of foreign states: such a provision is enshrined in the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Crimes against Persons Using international protection.