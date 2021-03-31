The International Criminal Court ratified the sentence that acquitted the former president in 2019, accused of crimes against humanity and war due to the post-electoral violence that took place in the country between December 2010 and April 2011.

The appeal court of the International Criminal Court ratified on March 31 the acquittal of former Ivorian president Laurent Gbagbo, whom the Prosecutor’s Office accused of crimes against humanity and war due to the post-election conflict that confronted his followers and those of the current president, Alassane Ouattara, between December 2010 and April 2011.

The former youth minister, Charles Ble Goude, who was accused of the same crimes, was together with Gbagbo at the trial. Both were acquitted in the first instance in January 2019 of very serious accusations that ranged from mass murders to rapes and persecutions, but the Prosecutor’s Office in the case alleged “formal defects in the sentence” to appeal the case.

The decision was made by a majority among the five judges in charge of the case and was celebrated among several dozen followers of the former president who awaited the decision at the gates of this court in the city of The Hague, in the Netherlands. Ble Goude showed great satisfaction at the moment of reading the sentence, in contrast to Gbagbo who remained impassive.

This case is one of the most important that this court was handling, since Gbagbo was the first ex-president to sit before this court for crimes of such relevance.

The former Minister of Youth, Charles Ble Goude, is happy after his acquittal on leaving court. © Peter Dejong / AP

The decision represents a setback for the chief prosecutor of the ICC, Fatou Bensouda, since under her mandate the former vice president of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Jean-Pierre Bemba, who had been accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity, was also released. .

The question now hangs over whether or not these two politicians will be able to return to their country after more than seven years abroad. The ICC annulled the precautionary measures that weighed on both such as the retention of their passports, but the current president is their former enemy, who has been in power for almost eleven years and has been re-elected for a controversial third term.

Setting the court free, Ble Goude assured that he was happy that the case was over. The former minister did not set a date to return home, but assured that “it depends on the government of my country, but I will make the request.” Gbagbo did not speak on the matter, but his lawyer added that “now that he is free, he must return home.”

A “sad” decision for the victims and their families

During the more than five months of violence in Côte d’Ivoire, more than 3,000 people died. The origin of this confrontation came after tight elections between Gbagbo and the then opposition leader Ouattara. At first, the Electoral Commission declared the opponent the winner, but later a series of votes in the north of the country were rejected – suspiciously – that made Gbagbo win.

Several followers of those investigated celebrate the acquittal of both at the door of the International Criminal Court. © Peter Dejong / AP

The confrontation between the two factions kept the country in suspense until armed followers of Ouattara detained Gbagbo and ended his term by force.

Amnesty International researcher on West Africa, Michèle Eken, told the AP news agency that the victims “will be disappointed again.” To this he added that “the court has not held anyone responsible for heinous crimes committed during this period.”

Post-election violence is one of the greatest evils experienced by many African countries with extremely weak democracies. These periods are characterized by tremendous political instability caused by allegations of tampering, manipulation, persecution, and denial of recognition of victories.

