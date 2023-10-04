A couple of years ago came a second chance for the iCarly series, which would resume the events that occurred when the original program was broadcast on Nickelodeon during the first half of the 2000’s. It’s just that the new exclusive streaming platform approach has not turned out to be a profitable product, so after its third season its fate has been decided.

As mentioned, there will not be a renewal for season 4 of the series, in fact a kind of statement was given in which it is implied that they thank the actors for participating as a farewell. They even mention one of the most important events in the plot, a relationship that they are finally establishing. Carly and Freddiesomething fans have been wanting to see since the original.

Here is part of what was mentioned:

icarly will not return for a fourth season on Paramount+. The series had a great run of three seasons and delivered on what fans really wanted to see with Carly and Freddie finally together. We want to thank the entire cast, writers, directors and producers along with the entire crew for their dedication, creativity and talent.

This may also be the cause of the actors’ strike that is currently taking place in Hollywood, since up to this moment conversations are still taking place so that there are payment terms that can be fair for both parties. This means that no one can work in an audiovisual production in this section unless they withdraw from the relevant union.

Remember that the revival of icarly has its three seasons in Paramount+.

Via: Screenrant

Editor’s note: The truth is I don’t feel that this revival has been that good, because to begin with it is missing important characters, so the fact that they canceled it could be because people asked for the original cast. In my opinion, it’s better to get it over with.