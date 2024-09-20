The weakness of emerging currencies in 2024 has put the major Ibex companies on alert. The Argentine peso has depreciated 15.6% against the US dollar so far this year, the Brazilian real has lost 14.2%, the Mexican peso has lost 13.8% and the Turkish lira has lost 12.9% against the US greenback, according to Bloomberg data. These are key countries for major Ibex companies such as Santander, BBVA, Telefónica and Iberdrola, which obtain more than 20% of their income in these markets.

“Some Latin American currencies were the best-performing currencies among emerging market currencies in 2023, due to high real interest rates and high commodity prices. However, their fortunes this year are quite different, with the Mexican peso, the Argentine peso and the Brazilian real being among the worst-performing currencies so far this year,” explains Itsaso Apezteguia, an analyst at Ebury.

According to experts, this devaluation of emerging currencies against the dollar is due in part to the high valuations that some of them had achieved during the past year and to the political uncertainty and the uncertainty experienced by the governments of these countries. They also point out that the delay in the schedule of interest rate cuts in Europe and the United States strengthened the euro and especially the dollar to the detriment of emerging currencies.

They also point out that the operations of carry trade have caused a general decline in high-yield currencies. These operations consist of requesting financing in the currency of a country with very low interest rates (such as the Japanese yen) to invest in other currencies with higher interest rates (such as the Mexican peso), which offer a higher return.

“In 2023 there was a boom in the popularity of operations of carry tradewhich contributed to the significant negative performance of the yen and the outperformance of high-yield securities, especially some from Latin America, for example the Mexican peso, the Colombian peso and the Brazilian real. However, these operations have been undone to some extent in the last month, which has caused the currencies to perform worse,” says Apezteguia.

The main negative effect that the depreciation of emerging currencies has on Spanish companies that have activity in these countries is that when converting from the original currency to the euro, theprofit margins are smaller. Experts also point out that it can have a positive effect for exporting companies because the devalued currency makes products cheaper and increases sales abroad.

The main exposure of Ibex companies to emerging economies is Brazil. Santander obtains 30% of its revenues in the South American country (almost 7 billion in the first half of the year). Telefónica obtains 24% of revenues (around 5 billion), Iberdrola 20% (4.6 billion) and Mapfre 14% (1.65 billion). Aena and ArcelorMittal also have activity in Brazil, although it is more limited.

Mexico also accounts for a large part of the activity of Spanish companies. BBVA is the country’s leading bank and generates 45% of all its revenues (almost €8 billion in the first quarter). For Santander, the Mexican market is also one of its business drivers and in the first half of the year it generated 14% of its turnover (around €3.2 billion). Iberdrola also maintains activity in the North American country, although the percentage of revenues in relation to the total is relatively low (4.2%). Sabadell also has a business that generated €111 million in revenues in Mexico in the first half of the year (3.6% of the total).

Until last year, the currency had become one of the strongest currencies and earned the title of ‘superweight’. But political uncertainty has hampered its performance in 2024. On the one hand, the elections in the country and the reform of the judicial system have weighed on Mexican assets. On the other hand, the elections in the US and a possible victory of Donald Trump, which make the peso considered a weak currency and exposed to the commercial and immigration policies of the magnate, in case he returns to power. In addition, analysts point to the liquidation of several operations of carry trade (the peso has been one of the favorite currencies for these operations).

Furthermore, the recent cut in interest rates in the United States by the Federal Reserve could increase the value of the euro against the US currency, which would cause these currencies, which are part of the dollar’s geostrategic environment, to weaken even further against the common currency.

In Turkey, BBVA is the Ibex company with the greatest exposure. The bank controls 86% of Garanti, the second largest bank in the country by volume of assets. In the first six months of the year, BBVA generated nearly €2 billion in revenue in Turkey, 11% of the entire group. And although the bank has been posting record profits in the last two years, the Turkish business has been hampered by runaway inflation in the country, which has led BBVA to apply hyperinflation accounting in this market. In any case, beyond the current situation, both the president of the bank, Carlos Torres Vila, and the CEO, Onur Genç, have defended Turkish investment as a vector of future business due to the growth prospects, the potential for revaluation of the lira and the country’s geostrategic position as a commercial hub.