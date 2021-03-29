The Ibex 35 is torn between the ups and downs with the challenge of holding the 8,500 points in the first session of the week. An objective that is complicating, and a lot, Telefónica, which is already sinking 5% below 4 euros per share again.

The company could be being impacted by the corporate operation starring MoreMobile, that this Sunday it communicated to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) that it has launched a bid for Euskaltel through the company KaixoTelecom for a total value of 11.17 euros per share. The figure represents a premium of almost 27% compared to the average price of the last six months.

Judging by their reaction, investors seem to intuit that the new company, if the operation goes ahead, may be a tough competitor for the operator commanded by José María Álvarez-Pallete. Thus, the fall in its price diminishes the upturn experienced by the most bullish titles this Monday. One of them is Cellnex, which rises 4.4% on the day of its general shareholders’ meeting.

However, it is Almirall the value that leads the Ibex 35, with a strong advance of almost 7% to 12.68 euros per share. In addition to its defensive nature for the market in times of uncertainty, the company is favored at the beginning of the week by the decision of Goldman Sachs to include it in its list of values ​​to ‘buy’, with a target price of 17.5 euros , well above its current price.

Another of the great protagonists is, without a doubt, CaixaBank, with falls of 1% on the day in which a new stage in the Stock Market begins with a market value that exceeds 21,000 million euros, the tenth highest value of the Ibex, after closing the merger with Bankia.

The entity’s securities start at 2.61 euros per share, for a listed company with a total share capital of 8,064 million shares, after adding 2,079 million issued to shareholders of Bankia (and thus comply with the plan to grant 0.6845 CaixaBank shares for each one of Bankia).

After the official disappearance of the bank, Fluidra He takes his place on the Ibex 35. His titles yield 0.4% to 23.4 euros.

Investors also remain attentive to the evolution of raw materials, after knowing early that the dredging and towing equipment have managed to refloat the Ever Given, the mega-ship stranded in the Suez Canal that has kept trade on the important road paralyzed for practically a week.

With the prospect that cargo and oil tanker traffic will reactivate this week in the area, the price of barrel of brent, a benchmark in Europe, fell 1.6% to $ 63.51.

Also attentive to the reaction of the banking sector, many of them in the red, given the nervousness that has caused the collapse of more than 8% experienced by the securities of Credit Suisse after warning of significant losses in the first quarter, although it did not want to quantify the specific figure. The red numbers would be linked to the block sale of shares in the US derived, according to the Financial Times, from the closing of positions of a hedge fund.

Specifically, it would be Archegos Capital Management, which has also fully impacted the Japanese financial company Nomura, which have plummeted about 16% after warning, like Credit Suisse, of a “significant loss” in its US subsidiary for the same reason.